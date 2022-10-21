U.S. markets closed

OMA Construction Teamsters Ratify Strong New Contract

·2 min read

Three-Year Agreement Sets New Standard for Teamster Construction Contracts

TUKWILA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- About 75 drivers and mechanics at OMA Construction overwhelmingly ratified a new contract with Teamsters Local 174, cementing one of the strongest Teamster deals in the construction industry.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The new contract delivers top-tier wages, health care, and pension benefits, as well as strong work rules to protect workers' rights on the job. The economic package mirrors the current agreement between the Teamsters and the Associated General Contractors (AGC), which covers construction-industry Teamsters at several other companies performing the same work.

The OMA construction agreement also contains superior language on sick leave — setting the bar for the next round of AGC negotiations just as OMA set the standard in the last contract — by giving workers access to the RWT XL Plus retirement medical plan, a major priority for workers in the industry.

"We are proud to once again deliver a strong contract to our members at OMA Construction," said Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. "Over the last several years, this company has risen from 'red-headed stepchild' status to blue-chip status within the construction industry, and we believe the Teamsters had a lot to do with that transformation. We also give credit to OMA ownership in Barry O'Young and Brandon Akers, who have consistently come to the table ready and willing to negotiate in good faith, and as a result we were able to achieve a strong contract that sets this company and our members up for future success in a challenging industry."

OMA is relatively new to the Teamsters, having been nonunion until they voted to become Teamsters in 2016. This newly-ratified contract marks the conclusion of their third successful contract negotiation process.

Founded in 1909, Teamsters Local 174 represents 8,600 working men and women in Seattle and the surrounding areas. "Like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TeamstersLocal174.

Contact:  
Jamie Fleming, (425) 281-0166  
jfleming@teamsters174.org

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oma-construction-teamsters-ratify-strong-new-contract-301656435.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 174

