Oma Savings Bank Plc - Acquisition of own shares on 22 February 2022

Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • OMASP.HE
Oma S&#xe4;&#xe4;st&#xf6;pankki Oyj
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 19:00 P.M. EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES


Oma Savings Bank Plc Acquisition of own shares on 22 February 2022

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL):

Date: 22.2.2022
Exchange transaction: Buy
Share trading code: Oma Savings Bank Plc (OMASP)
Amount, shares: 5,000
Total cost, EUR: 84,475.00
Average price/share, EUR: 16,89500
Highest price/share, EUR: 16.95
Lowest price/share, EUR: 16.80

The company holds a total of 201,065 of its own shares (OMASP) including the shares acquired on 22 February 2022.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.


On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen


Further information:
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

Attachment


