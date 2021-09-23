U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,461.45
    +65.81 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,850.38
    +592.06 (+1.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,069.20
    +172.35 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.62
    +46.06 (+2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    +1.08 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    -26.30 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3940
    +0.0580 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0115 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1960
    +0.4180 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,657.86
    +743.59 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,117.95
    +9.03 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Oma Savings Bank Plc - Acquisition of own shares on 23 September 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 20.35 P.M. EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES


Oma Savings Bank Plc Acquisition of own shares on 23 September 2021

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL):

Date: 23.9.2021
Exchange transaction: Buy
Share trading code: Oma Savings Bank Plc (OMASP)
Amount, shares: 22,000
Total cost, EUR: 357,328.40
Average price/share, EUR: 16.2422
Highest price/share, EUR: 16.50
Lowest price/share, EUR: 16.00

The company holds a total of 82,700 of its own shares (OMASP) including the shares acquired on 23 September 2021.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.


On behalf of Oma Savings Bank Plc

Nordea Bank Oyj

Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

Further information:
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • GE announces biggest acquisition under CEO Culp

    (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Thursday announced a $1.45 billion cash deal to acquire ultrasound company BK Medical to bolster its medical imaging business, signaling a shift away from the company's exclusive focus on repairing its balance sheet. This is the biggest acquisition under Chief Executive Larry Culp, who since taking the reins in 2018 has primarily focused on paying down debt. After a $30 billion deal in March to merge GE's jet-leasing unit with Ireland's AerCap, Culp said the Boston-based group would look to "play more offense" to grow its industrial business.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped Today

    Extending the 7% rise that they had been on through the close of yesterday's trading session, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are bounding even higher today. Whereas yesterday's climb was attributable to overall enthusiasm for fuel cell solutions, investors are picking up shares today in reaction to news from Wall Street. Taking a more bullish stance on Plug Power's stock, Pearce Hammond, an analyst at Piper Sandler, upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral, keeping the price target at $33.

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Buy According to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to buy according to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Guo’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Chinese Stocks to Buy According to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital. Serving as the managing director and primary […]

  • We Like B2Gold's (TSE:BTO) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...