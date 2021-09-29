U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
·2 min read
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 8.31 A.M., CHANGES IN THE COMPANY’S OWN SHARES


Oma Savings Bank Plc will carry out a direct share issue to Eurajoen Savings Bank

On 23 September 2021, Oma Savings Bank (OmaSp or the company) announced the Board’s decision to carry out a paid directed share issue to Eurajoen Savings Bank. The decision was conditional and its entry into force required a decision made by the governing body of Eurajoen Savings Bank to transfer the business to OmaSp in accordance with the acquisition plan registered in June 2021.

At its meeting on 28 September 2021, the governing body of Eurajoen Savings Bank decided to transfer the business of Eurajoen Savings Bank to OmaSp and therefore the decision of OmaSp's Board of Directors on the directed share issue to Eurajoen Savings Bank has taken effect.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Pasi Sydänlammi, CFO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi
Helena Juutilainen, CLO, tel +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi


OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


