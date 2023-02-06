U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Financial Statements Release 1 January – 31 December 2022: Profitable growth continues - comparable profit before taxes increased by 43% for the 2022 financial year

Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
·8 min read

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 6 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 8.30 A.M. EET, FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE


Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Financial Statements Release 1 January – 31 December 2022: Profitable growth continues - comparable profit before taxes increased by 43% for the 2022 financial year

This release is a summary of Oma Savings Bank’s (OmaSp) January-December 2022 Financial Statements Release, which can be read from the pdf file attached to this stock exchange release and on the Company’s web pages www.omasp.fi


CEO Pasi Sydänlammi: Profitable growth continues - comparable profit before taxes increased by 43% for the 2022 financial year
OmaSp's business development has continued to be excellent. OmaSp's unique combination of growth and profitability can be seen in the strong accumulation of equity, which enables increasing profit distribution to the owners, as well as investments to enable success also in the future.

The general rise in interest rates, in addition to volume growth, has further accelerated the development of net interest income. Net interest income grew by as much as 40% in the last quarter of the year and by 31% for the whole year. Throughout the year, fee and commission income grew strongly, and the growth was 17% compared to the previous year. Development of fee and commission income slowed towards the end of the year as credit demand moderated due to general economic uncertainty. Balance sheet total increased by almost 600 million euros during the financial year.

The fourth quarter's comparable return on equity (ROE%) rose to a record level and was 18.4%. For the whole year, the comparable return on equity (ROE%) rose to 15.8%.

For the full year, profit before taxes was EUR 69.2 million. Full year comparable profit before taxes increased 43% to EUR 75.9 million, an increase of nearly EUR 23 million from the comparative period. Comparable profit before taxes for the fourth quarter grew by a whopping 44% ending up at EUR 20.8 million, making it the best quarter in the Company's history evaluated by comparable figures.

OmaSp is well prepared for the uncertainty in the operating environment
OmaSp has continued to prepare for the uncertainty of the operating environment even during the fourth quarter. The bank's liquidity and capital buffers have been strengthened. The direct effects of the Russian invasion war on OmaSp's operations can be seen mainly in the functioning of the refinancing market and in the general economic environment in the form of an acceleration of inflation and a rise in interest rates. The quality of the loan portfolio has remained at a good level and the accumulation of credit losses is low.

Prospects for growth and increasing dividend
OmaSp's constantly strengthening ability to generate profit enables a growing dividend for the owners for the sixth year in a row. The dividend proposal for the spring general meeting is EUR 0.40 per share.

OmaSp starts from excellent starting points the year 2023. The foundation for profitable growth is created by excellent customer and personnel satisfaction. Preparations for the application of the IRB method in capital adequacy calculation continue as planned, and it will enable capital utilization to be enhanced in the coming years. The largest business arrangement in the Company's history with Liedon Savings Bank will take place at the beginning of March 2023. With the business arrangement, OmaSp's position will be significantly strengthened in the Turku economic area and in Southwest Finland.

In line with our earnings guidance, we expect OmaSp's profitable growth to remain strong and for 2023, the goal is to achieve EUR 100 million mark for comparable profit before taxes.

Warm thanks to all customers, personnel, owners and partners for 2022!”


January-December 2022
• Net interest income grew strongly by 31.0% in January-December compared to the same period last year. In addition to volume growth, net interest income was increased by increased market interest rates, the effect of which is reflected in interest margin from the third quarter onwards. In the fourth quarter, net interest income increased by 40.1%.
• Home mortgage portfolio increased by a total of 7.8% over the previous 12 months. Corporate loan portfolio increased by 23.9% over the previous 12 months.
• Deposit stocks grew by 7.5% over the previous 12 months.
• Fee and commission income and expenses (net) item increased due to volume growth by 17.0% in January-December. In the fourth quarter, fee and commission income and expenses (net) item decreased by 9.4% due to lower lending fee income as lending slowed down in the last quarter of the year.
• Impairment losses on financial assets decreased compared to the previous year and the impairment losses totalled EUR 1.7 (7.3) million. During the last quarter, impairment losses on financial assets were EUR 1.3 (1.6) million.
• In January-December, profit before taxes decreased due to a significant positive single item recorded in the comparative period 2021 (EUR 22.3 million). Profit before taxes totalled EUR 69.2 (83.3) million.
• For January-December, comparable profit before taxes increased significantly compared with the comparative period and was EUR 75.9 (53.1) million.
• For the last quarter, profit before taxes increased 7.3% and was EUR 19.3 (18.0) million, despite one-off items recorded for the comparative period, totalling EUR 2.8 million.
• For October-December, comparable profit before taxes increased significantly compared to the previous year and was EUR 20.8 (14.4) million. Comparable profit before taxes increased by 43.7 %.
• For the whole year, cost/income ratio weakened due to one-off items in the comparative period and was 50.7% (41.9%). Comparable cost/income ratio was at the same level as last year 48.0% (48.0%).
• For the last quarter, cost/income ratio improved and was 47.6% (49.9%). Also comparable cost/income ratio improved and was 44.1% (47.9%).
• Comparable return on equity (ROE) improved and was 15.8% (11.2%) for the whole year. For the last quarter, comparable return on equity (ROE) was 18.4% (11.6)%.


The Group's key figures (1,000 euros)

1-12/2022

1-12/2021

Δ%

2022 Q4

2021 Q4

Δ%

Net interest income

104,930

80,130

31%

30,634

21,873

40%

Fee and commission income and expenses, net

39,396

33,686

17%

8,242

9,094

-9%

Total operating expenses

-73,062

-65,294

12%

-18,709

-19,518

-4%

Impairment losses on financial assets, net

-1,747

-7,294

-76%

-1,315

-1,632

-19%

Profit before taxes

69,226

83,271

-17%

19,285

17,967

7%

Cost/income ratio, %

50.7%

41.9%

21%

47.6%

49.9%

-5%

Balance sheet total

5,941,766

5,372,633

11%

5,941,766

5,372,633

11%

Equity

364,961

401,294

-9%

364,961

401,294

-9%

Return on assets (ROA) %

1.0%

1.4%

-30%

1.0%

1.1%

-6%

Return on equity (ROE) %

14.5%

17.6%

-18%

17.1%

14.5%

18%

Earnings per share (EPS), EUR

1.85

2.22

-17%

0.51

0.48

6%

Total capital (TC) ratio %

14.9%

15.6%

-5%

14.9%

15.6%

-5%

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio %

13.3%

15.5%

-14%

13.3%

15.5%

-14%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comparable profit before taxes

75,850

53,142

43%

20,758

14,448

44%

Comparable cost/income ratio, %

48.0%

48.0%

0%

44.1%

47.9%

-8%

Comparable return on equity (ROE) %

15.8%

11.2%

42%

18.4%

11.6%

58%


Outlook for the financial year 2023:
The Company estimates that profitable growth will continue to be strong. The Group's 2023 comparable profit before taxes will increase significantly compared to the previous financial year and will exceed EUR 100 million.

Board of Directors’ proposal for the distribution of profit to AGM
The Board of Directors proposes that, based on the Financial Statements to be approved for 2022, a dividend of EUR 0.40 to be paid from the Parent Company’s distributable profits for each share entitled to a dividend for 2022.

General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 30 March 2023. The Company's Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting separately at a later date.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, puh +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, puh. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 350 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 37 branch offices and digital service channels to over 160,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

Attachment


