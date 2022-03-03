U.S. markets open in 7 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.75
    +7.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,907.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,239.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.30
    +5.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.48
    +3.88 (+3.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.31 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3411
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6840
    +0.1640 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,527.50
    -316.78 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.11
    -18.43 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions - Ville Rissanen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OMASP.HE
Oma S&#xe4;&#xe4;st&#xf6;pankki Oyj
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 MARCH 2022 AT 08.45 A.M. EET, MANAGER’S TRANSACTIONS


Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager´s Transactions – Ville Rissanen

Person subject to the notification requirements:

Name: Ville Rissanen
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Oma Savings Bank Plc
LEI: 743700LE1ECAPXC5UT18
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 10722/4/4
Transaction date: 2021-03-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306733

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 102 Unit price: 16.35 EUR
(2): Volume: 128 Unit price: 16.30 EUR
(3): Volume: 290 Unit price: 16.30 EUR
(4): Volume: 480 Unit price: 16.30 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 1,000 Volume weighted average price: 16.3051 EUR


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Further enquiries:

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


Recommended Stories

  • Big Tech Triggers Late Rush for Exits as Ukraine Fears Kick In

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in technology stocks accelerated in the last hour of trading in New York as concerns mount about the economic fallout from escalation of the Russian assault on Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBiden Assails Putin, Pledges In

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling on a Disappointing Forecast. The CEO Has an Explanation.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Ford Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) popped 8.4% on Wednesday after the auto giant revealed its new growth strategy. Ford will split its business in two. One will focus on expanding its production of electric vehicles (EVs), while the other will house its legacy automotive manufacturing operations.

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Snowflake Plunges After Revenue-Growth Outlook Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged almost 25% in extended trading after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts

  • Russian central bank, sovereign fund may hold $140 billion in Chinese bonds - ANZ

    Russia's central bank and sovereign wealth fund may account for nearly a quarter of foreign holdings of Chinese bonds, analysts at ANZ Research calculated, potentially offering shelter from Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over the invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. In a note this week, ANZ economists and strategists said they estimate yuan bond holdings of Russia's central bank and the Russian National Wealth Fund at $80 billion and $60 billion, respectively.

  • Earnings: Okta posts narrower-than-expected losses, Snowflake reports slowing revenue growth

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on&nbsp;earnings results for Okta and Snowflake.