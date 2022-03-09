U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021 published

Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
·2 min read
  • OMASP.HE
Oma S&#xe4;&#xe4;st&#xf6;pankki Oyj
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 MARCH 2022 AT 10.00 A.M. EET, ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT


Oma Savings Bank Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021 published

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s (OmaSp or Company) Annual Report 2021 has been published in Finnish and English on website www.omasp.fi/investors today. The Annual Report 2021 includes the Report by the Board of Directors, the Group’s and Parent company’s Financial Statements as well as the Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

The company has also published the Corporate Governance Statement, the Capital and Risk Management Report and the Remuneration Report in Finnish and English.

OmaSp also publishes the Finnish version of the Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file. The primary statements in the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has assured the XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it. The ESEF file can be found as an attachment to this release and on webpage https://sijoittaminen.omasp.fi/en/annual-reports

The above-mentioned documents are available as attachments to this release and on the company's website. The reports are available in digital versions.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, puh. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

Attachments


