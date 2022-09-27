Oma Säästöpankki Oyj

Oma Savings Bank Plc's EUR 20 million debenture loan has been fully subscribed

The EUR 20 million debenture loan issued by Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on 15 September 2022 has been fully subscribed on 27 September 2022, and the sale of the loan has been suspended before the end of the sale period. The debenture loan is fully credited to the Company's Tier 2 capital.

Earlier in September, OmaSp announced its measures to strengthen the Company's capital structure due to changes in the interest rate environment. The Company's Total Capital (TC) ratio was 13.4% at the end of June 2022. During the third quarter, the Company's capital adequacy position has remained stable and the Company's Total Capital (TC) ratio was 13.5% at the end of August 2022.

The debenture loan is a popular savings product among the Company's customers, and the first debenture loan was fully subscribed within nine days of sale. The effect of the issued debenture loan on the Company's capital adequacy is about 0.8 percentage points improving the Total Capital (TC) ratio.

In addition, the Company has said that it is preparing to issue another debenture loan of 20–30 million euros in the latter part of 2022. Issuance of debenture loans strengthens the capital structure and prepares for changes in the interest rate environment.

With the above issuances the amount of the Company's Tier 2 capital will increase by EUR 40-50 million during the financial year 2022. Debenture loans and other ongoing measures have a significant positive effect on the development of the Company's capital adequacy.

Company-level capital adequacy 31 August 2022 31 July 2022 30 June 2022 Total capital (TC) ratio 13.5% 14.0% 13.4%





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.



