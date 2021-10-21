U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Financial reporting and AGM in 2022

Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
·2 min read
OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 OCTOBER 2021 AT 15.30 P.M. EET, FINANCIAL CALENDAR


Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Financial reporting and AGM in 2022

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will publish financial information in 2022 as follows:

  • 7 February 2022 Financial Statements Release for 2021

  • 2 May 2022 Interim Report January-March 2022

  • 1 August 2022 Interim Report January-June 2022

  • 31 October 2022 Interim Report January-September 2022

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 30 March in 2022. The Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting separately.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


