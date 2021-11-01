U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.50
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,752.00
    +48.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,868.25
    +29.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.80
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.15
    -0.42 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.26
    -0.27 (-1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3670
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3150
    +0.3150 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,822.82
    -480.57 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.62
    -20.35 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Oma Savings Bank Plc's Interim Report 1.1.-30.9.2021: Accelerated by an excellent quarter, we already exceeded last year's record result

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 8.30 A.M. EET, INTERIM REPORT Q3


Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Interim Report 1.1.-30.9.2021: Accelerated by an excellent quarter, we already exceeded last year's record result

This release is a summary of Oma Savings Bank’s (OmaSp) January-September 2021 Interim Report, which can be read from the pdf file attached to this stock exchange release and on the company’s web pages www.omasp.fi


CEO Pasi Sydänlammi:
The development of OmaSp's earnings and the growth of business volumes have remained strong. All key indicators have improved compared to the comparison period. After nine months, we have already surpassed last year's record earnings.

Demand for home mortgages and corporate loans has continued to be excellent and the loan portfolio has grown rapidly throughout the year. The quality of the loan portfolio is at a good level and the level of credit losses is very low. For the third quarter, the profit before taxes was EUR 15.3 million. Comparable profit before taxes increased by 29% to EUR 14 million.

Both main sources of income have developed strongly throughout the year, net interest income increased by 19% and fee and commission income by 18%. The comparable cost/income ratio continued to improve and was 47.8% from January to September. Comparable return on equity (ROE) rose to 11.1%. For the beginning of the year, the profit is EUR 65.3 million, an increase of a whopping 140%. Comparable profit before taxes almost doubled to EUR 38.7 million.

Investments in digital services
The changing operating environment offers us new opportunities in the field of digital services. Significant investments have been made in, among other things, cloud and data security capabilities, mobile development and extensively to system development. The investments made will improve the customer experience, bring immediate efficiency to our operations and strengthen our competitiveness even in the future.

Strong growth continues
We raised our earnings guidance in early August and issued a positive profit warning again. From the beginning of October, we raised our medium-term strategical profitability target by 10 percentage points. The target level for the cost/income ratio is now less than 45%, which is exceptionally ambitious in the industry. The number tells about the efficiency of our operations.

The acquisition with Eurajoen Savings Bank will take place at the beginning of December and our foothold will expand in the region of Satakunta. According to the current estimate, the positive profit impact of the acquisition on OmaSp is approximately EUR 14-16 million, and in the coming years we estimate the effect on the profit to be EUR 3-5 million.

We welcome the structural arrangements that are taking place within the industry with pleasure. As an agile operator, we have always benefited from changes in the operating environment and we are confident that this will continue to happen.”


January – September 2021
• Net interest income continued to increase strongly by 17,4% in the third quarter and in January-September by 19,1% compared to the same period last year.
• The home mortgage portfolio increased by a total of 22.0% over the previous 12 months. At the same time, the corporate loan portfolio increased by 25.7%.
• The deposit stocks grew by 18.1% over the previous 12 months.
• The ’Fee and commission income and expenses (net)’ item increased in July-September by 17,8% and in January-September by 17,5% compared to the same period last year.
• In June, the company announced that it had agreed with Cognizant to terminate the contract for the core banking project. As part of the agreement Cognizant paid the company a financial compensation, which had a positive impact of approximately EUR 22 million on the company's profit before taxes. The compensation was recorded in the second quarter.
• The total operating income grew by 15,0% during the third quarter and came to a total of EUR 30,3 million. For January-September, the total operating income grew by 46,4% to EUR 117,1 (80,0) million.
• The impairment losses on financial assets increased compared to the comparison period and were EUR 2,1 (1,5) million in July-September. For January-September, impairment losses on financial assets decreased compared to the previous year and amounted to EUR 5,7 (14,0) million.
• The cost/income ratio improved in the third quarter and was 42,6 (43,2)%. The comparable cost/income ratio improved to 44,3 (48,0)%.
• In August, the company issued a positive profit warning and revised its earnings outlook for the financial year 2021.
• For July-September, the profit before taxes increased compared to the previous financial year and was EUR 15,3 (13,5) million. For the beginning of the year, the profit before taxes increased compared to the previous financial year and was EUR 65,3 (27,2) million.
• The comparable profit before taxes for the third quarter increased compared with the comparative period and was EUR 14,0 (10,9) million. For January-September, the comparative profit before taxes was EUR 38,7 (19,8) million.


The Group's key figures (1,000 euros)

1-9/2021

1-9/2020

Δ %

2021 Q3

2020 Q3

Δ %

Net interest income

58,257

48,929

19%

20,588

17,539

17%

Fee and commission income and expenses, net

24,592

20,925

18%

8,107

6,883

18%

Total operating expenses

-45,776

-38,918

18%

-12,942

-11,394

14%

Impairment losses on financial assets, net

-5,661

-13,984

-60%

-2,058

-1,531

34%

Profit before taxes

65,304

27,166

140%

15,348

13,488

14%

Cost/income ratio, %

39.2%

48.6%

-19%

42.6%

43.2%

-1%

Balance sheet total

4,902,204

3,952,766

24%

4,902,204

3,952,766

24%

Equity

384,963

343,208

12%

384,963

343,208

12%

Return on assets (ROA) %

1.5%

0.8%

87%

1.0%

1.1%

-8%

Return on equity (ROE) %

18.8%

8.7%

116%

12.7%

12.5%

2%

Earnings per share (EPS), EUR

1.76

0.73

139%

0.41

0.36

15%

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio %

16.5%

16.5%

0%

16.5%

16.5%

0%

Comparable profit before taxes

38,695

19,819

95%

14,015

10,853

29%

Comparable cost/income ratio, %

47.8%

53.1%

-10%

44.3%

48.0%

-8%

Comparable return on equity (ROE) %

11.1%

6.3%

76%

11.6%

10.0%

16%


Outlook for the 2021 accounting period (updated 2 August 2021)
The company´s business volumes will continue strong growth during financial year 2021. The Group's 2021 profit before taxes and comparable profit before taxes will increase significantly compared to the previous financial year.


Oma Savings Bank Plc
Board of Directors


Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi


DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp shortly
OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

    They're all big winners in recent years that are poised to be even bigger winners over the long term.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Nio, Li Auto On Tap As They Near Buy Points

    Xpeng reported October China EV sales tripled, with Tesla rivals Nio and Li on tap. Xpeng stock and Li Auto stock are just below buy points.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Nvidia, Tencent in Race for Next Spot in Trillion-Dollar Club

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ascent into the most exclusive of corporate clubs -- the $1 trillion capitalization set -- has investors guessing on which company will be the next to join.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe technology industry represents

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Here Come the Best Three Months for the Stock Market

    The stock market has taken off, with all three of the main U.S. indexes at record levels on Friday, but that shouldn’t necessarily deter investors from buying now.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) spun off its downstream refining assets so it could focus solely on drilling for oil and natural gas. This integrated energy giant has a business that spans from the often-volatile upstream (drilling) segment through the stable midstream (pipelines) area and into the downstream (refining) space, which tends to benefit from lower oil prices.

  • How much is Big Pharma making from COVID-19 vaccines? We’re about to find out

    U.S. pharmaceutical companies are expected to collect more revenue from COVID-19 vaccines in the third quarter than they did in the entire first half of the year, and that money should continue to grow.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Fed Taper Looms For Stock Market Rally; Google, Tesla Rival Near Buy Points

    After Halloween week brought treats, will a Fed taper spook the market rally? Google, Tesla rival Xpeng are near buys.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week – GME, Dogecoin and Invesco Solar ETF on the Spotlight

    Dogecoin may complete a cup and handle breakout pattern, with an upside target just above 50 cents.

  • Plug Power Leads Five Alt-Energy Plays Near Buy Points

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power is in buy range, while China-based EV makers Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are near buy points. Plug Power, a leading maker of hydrogen fuel cells used mainly in forklifts in large warehouses, recently announced ambitious plans and new partnerships to expand its business.

  • Huge Silver Linings Underneath Amazon and Apple Earnings "Disappointments"

    Shareholders in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) didn't have a great earnings season, as both companies fell around 2% the day after their respective third quarter reports. Amazon's cloud computing strength helped offset retail weakness. Amazon missed on both revenue and earnings estimates, and its Q4 guidance came in below expectations as well.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?