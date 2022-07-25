U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.00
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,934.00
    +59.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,464.50
    +41.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.70
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.52
    -0.18 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.80
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0224
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    +1.10 (+4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3900
    +0.3400 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,052.01
    -607.14 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.74
    -16.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.87
    +2.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Oma Savings Bank will publish Half-Year Financial Report and invites to a press conference on 1 August 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OMASP.HE
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj
Oma Säästöpankki Oyj

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 25 JULY 2022


Oma Savings Bank will publish Half-Year Financial Report and invites to a press conference on 1 August 2022

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2022 on Monday 1 August 2022 estimated at 8.30 a.m. EET. The release can be read after the publication announcement on the Company's website www.omasp.fi/investors.

The press conference and briefing on OmaSp’s Half-Year results 2022 will be hold for analysts, institutional investors and media on Monday 1 August at 10:00 a.m. EET at OmaSp's Helsinki branch, Kluuvikatu 3, 7th floor, Helsinki. The briefing is in Finnish. The results of the company will be presented by CEO Pasi Sydänlammi.

Participants are kindly asked to register in advance by emailing minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi no later than Friday 29 July 2022.

The briefing may also be followed as a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. EET on 1 August 2022 at www.omasp.fi/investors and later as a record. You can access the link for the webcast here.

Warmly welcome to learn about OmaSp’s result for the beginning of the year and the outlook for the rest of the year.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Keskeiset tiedotusvälineet
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp in short
OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to over 150,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.


Recommended Stories

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These remarkable growth stocks are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Stocks, Futures Fluctuate Amid Recession Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures wavered Monday amid concerns about a dimming economic outlook and possible recession.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationEuropean stocks pared losses after th

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Warner Bros. Discovery

    It's been a tough three months for the entertainment and media giant following its spin-off and merger.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Are Ecommerce Stocks Ready for a Comeback? Analysts Offer 3 Beaten-Down Names With Big Upside Potential

    Economic headwinds, in the form of rising inflation, rising interest rates, a possible collapse in the housing market, and an increasing probability of a recession have taken their toll on consumer sentiment, which in turn is taking its toll on the retail sector. Ecommerce firms, which benefited from the corona crisis of 2020, are feeling the pressure too. It seems, for now, that no one is safe. But really? In an analysis from Stifel, analyst Scott Devitt sees a path forward for online retailers

  • She’s 17 and Has a Roth IRA. How Gen Z Is Handling Its First Bear Market.

    More than half of people aged 18 to 25 are already investors. “There's a lot of fear and uncertainty,” Ella Gupta says.

  • Philips shares hit 9-year low on weak quarter and guidance cut

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch medical equipment maker Philips posted a bigger-than-expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Monday, saying supply shortages and lockdowns in China had dented sales. The company cut its estimate for full-year sales growth to between 1% and 3%, from 3% to 5%, while forecasting second-half growth of 6% to 9% on a strong order backlog. Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten said supply chain issues and inflationary pressures had played a role, but singled out Chinese COVID-19 lockdowns as the biggest cause of the shortfall.

  • SVB Financial Stock Just Sank 17% -- Should You Buy the Dip?

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, saw its shares plummet more than 17% on Friday, making the stock the biggest loser in the S&P 500 for the day. On SVB's earnings call Thursday, CEO Greg Becker said VC flows have slowed, which has impacted deposit growth and also the bank's venture capital call lending business, which makes up more than half of the bank's loan portfolio.