U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.25
    +84.50 (+2.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,215.00
    +613.00 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,601.50
    +334.50 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.10
    +36.80 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.06
    -5.64 (-4.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.80
    -43.50 (-2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    -0.47 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0092 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9010
    +0.0290 (+1.55%)
     

  • Vix

    32.40
    -4.05 (-11.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3146
    +0.0048 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8040
    +0.1400 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,934.95
    +3,032.57 (+7.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.83
    +73.33 (+8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,084.83
    +120.72 (+1.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Omada and ESG: Hybrid Work is Driving Re-Examination of Identity Governance Policies

·3 min read

Over Half of Surveyed Organizations Revamping IGA as Part of Digital Transformation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of hybrid work is driving the need for strengthened Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), according to a new report released from Omada A/S ("Omada") and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). The full report, "Advancements and Trends in Modern Identity Governance and Administration" is available for download from the Omada website: https://omadaidentity.com/resources/analyst-reports/esg-modern-iga-report/

Omada logo (PRNewsfoto/Omada)
Omada logo (PRNewsfoto/Omada)

The report also found cloud adoption continues to rise, with scalability being a key driver, and it's estimated that soon, seven out of 10 business-critical applications will be cloud-based. This tracks with IGA preference; 72% of respondents said they'd choose cloud-based IGA if they were starting from scratch. With distributed workforces now established for the long term, identities are no longer under one or even a handful of roofs. IT teams must future-proof their IGA implementations to ensure they're equipped for modern work environments. Of those surveyed for the report, 52% strongly agree that ongoing hybrid and remote-work models have required them to re-examine their organization's IGA policies over the past 24 months.

The primary benefits of enabling the hybrid workforce with modern IGA, according to respondents, include:

  • Cloud-based delivery – 66% of organizations adopted a cloud-based IGA solution after reexamining their existing strategy. Additionally, 38% of respondents appreciated the ability of cloud-based IGA systems to expedite and automate delivery of new features without evaluating and installing software patches and releases.

  • Efficiency – 49% of respondents admit that access requests are still handled manually; 46% of respondents stated that increased workforce productivity would produce the highest tangible return on investment (ROI).

  • Security – 90% of organizations agree that implementing IGA is an important aspect in combatting ransomware and 87% say it's a significant part of their zero trust implementations.

Jack Poller, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group, said: "It's ESG's opinion that IGA projects are a top strategic priority. The improved efficiency, scale, automation, and reduced total cost of ownership that can be experienced from today's cloud-delivered identity management and governance systems make the functional benefits of identity and access governance more attainable than ever."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "The hybrid work model continues to push the perimeter towards identity, which can open enterprises up to new threats, particularly via unauthorized access to a growing subset of business applications and data. Organizations need to invest in a cloud-based IGA as part of modernizing their identity security programs to improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of their identity management processes. Simultaneously, they need to use advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to identify and remediate identity-related threats and attacks."

About Omada
Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omada-and-esg-hybrid-work-is-driving-re-examination-of-identity-governance-policies-301498674.html

SOURCE Omada

Recommended Stories

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis

    U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters are emerging as big winners of Europe's supply crisis as they export record volumes to the European Union for the third consecutive month at prices that have rallied since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European gas prices have hit all-time highs just as exporters of LNG in the United States completed projects that had been under development for years to deliver abundant shale gas supplies to international markets. Major U.S. developers like Cheniere Energy Inc, the largest U.S. exporter, are among the top beneficiaries after having signed numerous long-term deals to sell LNG in recent months, traders said.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Cortes Campers gets purchase order from Ford dealership

    The dealership owner expects the campers made with 100% molded fiberglass and marine gelcoats to hold up to extreme weather swings.

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Oil prices — and how fast they're moving — threaten to 'wipe out' drivers: Analyst

    With the U.S. now moving to curtail Russian oil imports — and leaning on allies to do the same — it's not just oil's absolute price that has market watchers concerned.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • U.S. sanctions on Russian oil to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers

    The U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports is likely to leave more cargoes at sea with no buyers, and the European Union's decision to continue imports was unlikely to make much difference to disarray in Russian oil trade, analysts said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine and Britain said it would phase out imports through the end of 2022. The European Union did not join the ban because it is more dependent on Russian oil and gas supplies.

  • Wheat Drops Ahead of First Crop Report to Include Ukraine Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures dropped from near a record ahead of the first global crop report that will factor in the blow to supplies wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. La

  • ‘What do we do with all that talent?’ Older workers and the new economy

    Did you catch the half-time show at the Super Bowl highlighting hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg? Less remarked on is that Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, and Snoop Dogg are in the second half of life—ages 57, 51, and 50, respectively. The Whitney Museum in New York City recently had an exhibit documenting the remarkable career of Jasper Johns, an artist still active at age 91.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Oil prices pull back from nearly 14-year highs

    Oil futures trade lower early Wednesday, pausing after a push to nearly 14-year highs in the previous session after President Joe Biden banned U.S. imports of Russian energy.

  • US Wages Are 20% Lower Due to Lack of Competition Among Employers: Report

    As the Biden administration works to promote what it calls its pro-labor agenda, a new analysis by the Treasury Department finds that monopsony power – a market structure in which there is only one buyer – among employers throughout the U.S. economy has reduced wages by roughly 20% on average. “While most labor markets do not literally feature a single employer, a market with a small set of employers may mimic a monopsony by each engaging in practices that give them market power over workers,” t

  • Biden's Russia-Oil Ban Opens Path for Shale Giants EOG, Devon to Fill the Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports puts new pressure on U.S. drillers to help fill a supply shortfall that has sent crude prices to the highest levels since 2008. Among them: EOG Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corp., two shale giants that are sitting on thousands of federal drilling permits, many of which could be used to produce more oil from the prolific Permian basin.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign C

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.