U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.00
    +2.93 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.00
    +10.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7000
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,097.04
    -2,041.82 (-5.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.62
    -89.17 (-9.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,372.68
    -538.19 (-2.00%)
     

Omada Health Announces Tali Sharot as Keynote Speaker for Mindset Summit 2022

Omada Health
·2 min read
Omada Health
Omada Health

The free, virtual conference, which will showcase the latest innovations in virtual-first chronic care and the effect of mindset change on ROI, is open for registration

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health announces keynote speaker Professor Tali Sharot, faculty at MIT and University College London, along with fellow keynote speaker Dr. Alia Crum, Associate Professor of Psychology at Stanford University and Principal Investigator, Stanford Mind & Body Lab. At Mindset 2022 headliners will discuss how applying behavior science to treat chronic conditions can create sustained, positive outcomes. This free, virtual summit brings together healthcare leaders, benefits experts, clinical researchers and physicians to address the virtual-first care boom and the changing healthcare landscape.

With close to 4,000 registrants at last year’s event, Omada is looking to raise awareness around innovation in the industry at their 4th annual summit. The forum will include practical insights for leaders looking to drive transformational change. Attendees of the event will gain insight on the following:

  • Leveraging Healthy Mindsets to Increase ROI

  • Behavior Science: The Key to Unlocking Lasting Change

  • The Era of Virtual-First Chronic Care

  • Advancements in Integrated Care

Mindset Summit brings together a powerful combination of a captivating speaker line-up, real-world outcomes and ROI examples based on data and insights developed through the Omada Insights Lab. Professor Sharot and Dr. Crum will be joined by:

For more information on Mindset 2022 and to sign up for your complimentary registration, please visit https://www.omadahealth.com/mindset2022

About Omada Health

Omada Health delivers integrated, virtual care across chronic conditions, a top clinical need for employers and health plans. By combining clinical best practices with the science of behavior change, Omada Health improves member health and reduces the cost of care. Working with over 1,700+ customers — including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s across a wide variety of industries — Omada delivers personalized interventions for diabetes, diabetes prevention, hypertension, and musculoskeletal issues. All programs include integrated behavioral health support. Omada Health’s virtual care programs are clinically supported and evidence-based, with results published in multiple peer-reviewed journals. To learn more, visit www.omadahealth.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Ali Nix omadahealth@highwirepr.com (339) 227-0583


Recommended Stories

  • Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

    ‘Doctors started to notice a rash containing small spots emerging all over his body’

  • '60 Minutes' Releases Eerie 'Havana Syndrome' Audio After White House Incidents

    Several cases of the mysterious condition have now taken place in Washington, according to CBS News.

  • Neanderthal gene could explain why some ethnic groups suffer worse from Covid than others

    Neanderthal genes which protected people from smallpox could be the reason some ethnic groups are more at risk from Covid, a new study suggests.

  • FDA Mulling Approving Second Covid Booster Shot: Report

    Planning is still in early stages and authorization would depend on resolving several issues, the Wall Street Journal reported

  • Got a COVID Booster? You Probably Won't Need Another for a Long Time

    As people across the world grapple with the prospect of living with the coronavirus for the foreseeable future, one question looms large: How soon before they need yet another shot? Not for many months, and perhaps not for years, according to a flurry of new studies. Three doses of a COVID vaccine — or even just two — are enough to protect most people from serious illness and death for a long time, the studies suggest. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We’re starting to

  • These Supplements Could Be Taking a Toll on Your Health, New Study Finds

    While some supplements are a pretty safe bet for your health—you're probably not going to go wrong taking, say, a vitamin D supplement—others may not offer you the health boost that they promise. In fact, some could actually be taking a toll on your health, leading to a range of unpleasant or even dangerous outcomes.Now, a new study of more than 26,000 United States military service members has revealed that 20% of those who took pre- or post-workout supplements or took supplements for weight lo

  • Nurses Are Sharing The Last Words People Have Said On Their Deathbed, And They Range From Witty To Tragic To Profound

    "I see Death. She was in the parking lot, I could see her from my window. Now, she's in the room."View Entire Post ›

  • Family Dollar Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Shoppers

    Shoppers count on dollar stores for their vast inventories of everyday necessities at affordable prices. But if you've recently been shopping at a Family Dollar, you should know about a major warning that the chain has issued to its customers due to a potential health risk. Read on to see if products in your home could be putting your safety in jeopardy.RELATED: If You Have Any of These Deodorants, Stop Using Them Immediately, FDA Says. Family Dollar issued a large recall on several types of pro

  • Judge awards $374K to lawyers in Winnebago County nurse's wrongful termination lawsuit

    The order stems from ruling that the Winnebago County Health Department and Administrator Sandra Martell violated Sandra Rojas’ rights.

  • Five people found dead and baby rescued after ‘drug-fuelled’ party at Colorado apartment

    Police suspect the victims may have consumed a substance laced with fentanyl

  • Health Officials Warily Eye Rising New BA.2 Omicron Strain

    Cases of the omicron subvariant are increasing, but the health impact is still unclear.

  • A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

    A COVID-19 booster shot may provide protection for years, studies find

  • How serious is Covid for the 95-year-old Queen?

    Covid-19 is a disease that disproportionately affects the old, preying on frailties and exploiting vulnerabilities.

  • Over-80s set to get free Covid tests as they are scrapped for majority of public

    Over-80s could continue to access free Covid tests once they are scrapped for most of the public, The Telegraph understands, as Boris Johnson on Monday unveils plans for the country to live with the virus.

  • Five months post-covid, Nicole Murphy's heart rate is still doing strange things

    Five months after being infected with the coronavirus, Nicole Murphy's pulse rate is going berserk. Normally in the 70s, which is ideal, it has been jumping to 160, 170 and sometimes 210 beats per minute even when she is at rest - putting her at risk of a heart attack, heart failure or stroke. No one seems to be able to pinpoint why. She's only 44, never had heart issues, and when a cardiologist near her hometown of Wellsville, Ohio, ran all of the standard tests, "he literally threw up his hand

  • Never Do This at the Doctor's Office, Say Doctors

    Ever wonder what your doctor really thinks about you? We did too, so Eat This, Not That! Health talked with a few physicians to get a better understanding of what proper doctor office etiquette is and we learned a lot! While doctors may not tell you, there's a long list of things that patients do that really annoy them. Read below and avoid doing the following 13 things the next time you visit your doctor. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo

  • Boris Johnson scraps remaining COVID restrictions in England

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scrapping the last domestic coronavirus restrictions in England, including the requirement for people with COVID-19 to self-isolate, even as he acknowledged Monday the potential for new and more deadly variants of the virus. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating COVID-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as flu. “Today is not the day we can declare victory over COVID, because this virus is not going away,” Johnson said at a televised news conference.

  • If You Notice This in Your Fingers, Get Checked for Diabetes

    The connection between diabetes and foot health has been well established and broadly publicized by health outreach organizations, but fewer people are aware of the link between diabetes and your hands. Experts say that while these symptoms are less universally known, they can cause major disruptions in the lives of those already dealing with blood sugar imbalance. In particular, there's one symptom that causes cramping, pain, and an inability to grip—and you're far more likely to develop it if

  • Italy recommends fourth COVID vaccine dose for immunocompromised

    Italy's health ministry has recommended that people with a severely compromised immune system receive a fourth mRNA vaccine shot against COVID-19, provided that at least 120 days have passed from their previous booster, it said on Sunday. The ministry added that the decision reflects the still high circulation of the virus and the effectiveness that booster shots had shown in preventing COVID-related deaths and, more generally, symptoms that would require hospitalisation. Italy has registered 152,848 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe behind Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

  • More than 1,000 rodents found in Family Dollar facility lead to recall of items sold in 6 states

    After more than 1,000 rodents were found in a Family Dollar facility, the FDA announced a recall for items purchased at stores in six southern states.