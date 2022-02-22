U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.70
    +2.63 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.80
    +12.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3586
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6030
    -0.0960 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,571.09
    -2,430.85 (-6.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.92
    -103.87 (-11.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,327.90
    -582.97 (-2.17%)
     

UPDATE -- Omada Health Announces Tali Sharot as Keynote Speaker for Mindset Summit 2022

Omada Health
·2 min read
Omada Health
Omada Health

The free, virtual conference, which will showcase the latest innovations in virtual-first chronic care and the effect of mindset change on ROI, is open for registration

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health announces keynote speaker Professor Tali Sharot, faculty at MIT and University College London, along with fellow keynote speaker Dr. Alia Crum, Associate Professor of Psychology at Stanford University and Principal Investigator, Stanford Mind & Body Lab. At Mindset 2022 headliners will discuss how applying behavior science to treat chronic conditions can create sustained, positive outcomes. This free, virtual summit brings together healthcare leaders, benefits experts, clinical researchers and physicians to address the virtual-first care boom and the changing healthcare landscape.

With close to 4,000 registrants at last year’s event, Omada is looking to raise awareness around innovation in the industry at their 4th annual summit. The forum will include practical insights for leaders looking to drive transformational change. Attendees of the event will gain insight on the following:

  • Leveraging Healthy Mindsets to Increase ROI

  • Behavior Science: The Key to Unlocking Lasting Change

  • The Era of Virtual-First Chronic Care

  • Advancements in Integrated Care

Mindset Summit brings together a powerful combination of a captivating speaker line-up, real-world outcomes and ROI examples based on data and insights developed through the Omada Insights Lab. Professor Sharot and Dr. Crum will be joined by:

For more information on Mindset 2022 and to sign up for your complimentary registration, please visit https://www.omadahealth.com/mindset2022

About Omada Health

Omada Health delivers integrated, virtual care across chronic conditions, a top clinical need for employers and health plans. By combining clinical best practices with the science of behavior change, Omada Health improves member health and reduces the cost of care. Working with over 1,700+ customers — including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s across a wide variety of industries — Omada delivers personalized interventions for diabetes, diabetes prevention, hypertension, and musculoskeletal issues. All programs include integrated behavioral health support. Omada Health’s virtual care programs are clinically supported and evidence-based, with results published in multiple peer-reviewed journals. To learn more, visit www.omadahealth.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Ali Nix omadahealth@highwirepr.com (339) 227-0583


