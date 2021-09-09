U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

Omada and Performanta Partner to Bring Stronger Identity Governance to the UK

·3 min read

Strategic Partnership Will Provide New Offerings and Help Microsoft Identity Manager Customers Transition to Azure

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), and Performanta, a managed security and consulting firm, today announced a new strategic partnership in the UK. The two companies, both Microsoft Gold Partners, will provide improved identity governance for customers, helping them with identity governance and access risk management, and enhancing the security posture of their business and their Microsoft environment.

(PRNewsfoto/Omada)
(PRNewsfoto/Omada)

Omada Identity augments and enhances security and access management for Microsoft environments including Microsoft Identity Manager, O365 and Azure. Complementing the service offerings Performanta provides to its customers, the partnership with Omada will enable Performanta to help its customers better address identity governance and access management challenges.

This partnership is particularly powerful for customers currently on a journey from Microsoft Identity Manager (MIM) to Azure. Combining Omada's expansive and well-positioned offering and Performanta's knowledge and experience, users will be able to forge ahead on their journey to the cloud at their own pace:

  • No user is left behind; the joint solution allows for migration from MIM to Azure at the user's own pace

  • A more complete identity journey is available thanks to these synergistic offerings

  • Customers will benefit from enhanced identity governance and compliance capabilities

Matt Brunton, Head of Strategic Alliances, Performanta, said: "By partnering with Omada, we can help customers accomplish their identity access and governance objectives, supporting them as they use Omada Identity to deliver on an array of challenges in their businesses. We are proud to be associated with a clear leader in the identity field and look forward to helping all customers get the most out of their company's identity management and security."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "We're always looking for partnerships that will advance our goal of delighting our customers and meeting their business needs. Together, Performanta and Omada will help more customers benefit from Omada Identity in combination with the knowledge, services and support that Performanta provides to customers."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

For more information, go to omadaidentity.com

About Performanta

Performanta was founded in 2010 and has over 150 staff worldwide, including former CIOs/CISOs from large enterprises. It has a global footprint with a team of 80 analysts working in two SOCs, helping to secure customers across 50 countries, from offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the USA. Performanta offers a consultative approach to people, processes, and technology, focusing on security projects in line with adversarial, accidental and environmental business risk. With a holistic cybersecurity view, they understand the modus operandi of a perpetrator and accordingly build an intelligent defense mechanism to make customer environments less susceptible to attacks.

Media Contact:
Corey Eldridge
831-440-2414
corey.eldridge@nadelphelan.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omada-and-performanta-partner-to-bring-stronger-identity-governance-to-the-uk-301372123.html

SOURCE Omada A/S

