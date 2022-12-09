U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

Omaha Company Recognized: Fusion Medical Staffing Named to Inc. 2022's Best in Business List

·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Medical Staffing is on Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business list in the Established Excellence category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.

"It's an honor to be recognized on the Best in Business list this year," said Fusion CEO and President Steve Koesters. "Our core purpose is to ensure that everyone we touch has a better life, so being recognized for our impact is so affirming in that mission."

The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories.

The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

Fusion Medical Staffing has also been honored as a Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Places to Work in Healthcare, and Best Medium Workplaces. The company is hiring across several departments. Learn more at fusionmedstaff.com.

About Fusion Medical Staffing:

Fusion Medical Staffing connects traveling healthcare professionals with their dream job anywhere in the country. We give our travelers the support they need to be heroes in their workplace. We exist to ensure everyone we touch has a better life. We strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

ABOUT INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Contact:
Leah Kemple
402-575-5625
350329@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omaha-company-recognized-fusion-medical-staffing-named-to-inc-2022s-best-in-business-list-301698494.html

SOURCE Fusion Medical Staffing

