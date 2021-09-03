U.S. markets closed

Omai Announces Grant of Stock Options to a New Officer and Consultants

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSX.V: OMG) announces that, pursuant to its management transition, it has granted 1,650,000 incentive stock options to a new officer, employee and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.13 per share for a five-year term expiring September 3, 2026.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Omai Gold Mines Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License covering 4,590 acres, that includes the past producing Omai gold mine. Once South America’s largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. Mining ceased at a time when the average gold price was less than US$400 per ounce, leaving significant drilled resources untapped. The Company’s short-term priorities are to verify and expand the known resources, while advancing exploration on nearby targets, providing a solid opportunity to create significant value for all stakeholders.

For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com or contact:

Elaine Ellingham
Interim CEO and Director
info@omaigoldmines.com
elaine@omaigoldmines.com
Phone: +1-416 473-5351


