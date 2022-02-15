U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (“Omai Gold” or the “Company”) to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 16th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (“Omai Gold” or the “Company”), based in Toronto, focused on the Omai project in Guyana today announced that Elaine Ellingham, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16th, 2022.

DATE: February 16th, 2022
TIME: 4:00 pm
LIN3K: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

On January 4, 2022, the Company issued a news release announcing a Mineral Resource Estimate consisting of 16.7 million tonnes of indicated mineral resources averaging 1.31 grams of gold per tonne for 703,300 ounces of gold, and 19.5 million tonnes of inferred mineral resources averaging 1.50 grams of gold per tonne for 940,000 ounces of gold on the Wenot Deposit. The Company is actively working on exploration at this stage outside the two deposits.

About Omai Gold Mines Corp

Omai Gold Mines Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License that includes the past producing Omai gold mine, and a 100% interest in the adjoining Eastern Flats Mining Permits. Once South America’s largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. In 2022, the Company announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate on the new Wenot gold deposit. The Company’s short-term priorities are to build on the known mineral resources, while advancing exploration on key targets, providing a solid opportunity to create significant value for all stakeholders.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACT: For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com or contact: Elaine Ellingham P.Geo. President & CEO elaine@omaigoldmines.com Phone: +1-416-473-5351 Greg Ferron Vice President, Business Development greg.ferron@omaigoldmines.com Phone: +1-416-270-5042 Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com


