The Oman Construction Equipment Market is Expected to Reach $157 Million by 2028

The report considers the present scenario of the Oman equipment market and market dynamics for 2022-2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the market.



Oman construction equipment market size is projected to reach USD 157 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.60%.



Key Points

In 2020, demand for new construction equipment in Oman declined by 7.2% due to the adversely impacted construction industry (declined by ~16% in 2020 when compared to 2019) as major infrastructure projects were halted because of COVID-19 pandemic.

The construction industry is expected to generate the highest demand in terms of end-users, owing to "Oman's Tenth-Five Year Development Plan (2021-2025)" and "Oman's Vision 2040" programs, which are expected to continue to dominate the construction equipment market over the forecast period. Additionally, government initiatives to diversify the economy and favorable policies for foreign investments have resulted in industrial developments in the construction industry, which has increased demand for construction equipment.

Under "Oman's Vision 2040" program, the government is focusing to diversify the economy, which is currently dependent on oil & gas sector. In 2021, the government announced 130 projects mainly enabling manufacturing, tourism, logistics, labor market, business environment, fisheries, energy, and mining sectors. These projects are under the Oman's Vision 2040, which include well developed manufacturing base with advanced technology, boosting tourism with attractive sites, improving logistics by increasing the number of ports, etc. Seven new tourism projects are to be started in 2022 with allocated funding of ~$501 million, compared to ~$137.7 million in 2021, an increase of ~260%.

By 2040, ~911,940 housing units would be needed to accommodate the population. Hence, the government has started to invest in the housing infrastructure. In 2021, the government distributed 23,066 plots of land in various governorates of the Sultanate. Roads and other public infrastructure such as schools, shopping malls, etc. will also be developed around the housing units. This will not only support the demand for material handling equipment in Oman but will also increase the demand for overall construction equipment.