U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.93
    +80.92 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,655.05
    +431.63 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.55
    +52.13 (+2.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.03
    -2.17 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.50
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    +0.0109 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0158 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3750
    +0.3220 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,108.66
    +505.64 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    675.69
    +433.01 (+178.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Oman Construction Equipment Market is Projected to Reach $157 Million by 2028 – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·4 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The Oman construction equipment market was estimated at 2,662 units in 2021 and is expected to reach 3,560 units by 2028.

Chicago, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report by Arizton, the Oman construction equipment market sales is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2028.

Oman Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

MARKET SIZE (2028)

$157 Million

MARKET SIZE (2021)

$116 Million

CAGR (2022-2028)

4.6%

MARKET SIZE BY VOLUME (2028)

3,560 Units

HISTORIC YEAR

2019-2020

BASE YEAR

2021

FORECAST YEAR

2022

SEGMENTS COVERED

Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and End Users

MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE

9 Key Vendors and 11 Other Prominent Vendors

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Increasing government investments in commercial complexes, public transportation networks, and other projects are expected to drive the demand for aerial platforms over the forecast period. Major infrastructure projects such as the Blue city project, Madinat Al Irfan, the Western Area of Madinat Al Irfan, Sino- Oman Industrial city are under progress in 2022. The aerial platforms segment value in Oman is estimated to reach $8 million by 2028.

Key Highlights

•In 2020, demand for new construction equipment in Oman declined by 7.2% due to the adversely impacted construction industry (declined by ~16% in 2020 when compared to 2019) as major infrastructure projects were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Earthmoving segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. On the other hand, by 2028, the material handling equipment segment in Oman is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.68% owing to their increased usage in 3PL, e-commerce, general merchandise, etc.

•The construction industry is expected to generate the highest demand in terms of end-users, owing to "Oman's Tenth-Five Year Development Plan (2021-2025)" and "Oman's Vision 2040" programs, which are expected to continue to dominate the construction equipment market over the forecast period. Additionally, government initiatives to diversify the economy and favorable policies for foreign investments have resulted in industrial developments in the construction industry, which has increased demand for construction equipment.

•Under the “Oman’s Vision 2040” program, the government is focusing to diversify the economy, which is currently dependent on the oil & gas sector. In 2021, the government announced 130 projects mainly enabling manufacturing, tourism, logistics, labor market, business environment, fisheries, energy, and mining sectors. These projects are under Oman’s Vision 2040, which includes a well-developed manufacturing base with advanced technology, boosting tourism with attractive sites, improving logistics by increasing the number of ports, etc.

•By 2040, ~911,940 housing units would be needed to accommodate the population. Hence, the government has started to invest in housing infrastructure. In 2021, the government distributed 23,066 plots of land in various governorates of the Sultanate. Roads and other public infrastructure such as schools, shopping malls, etc. will also be developed around the housing units. This will not only support the demand for material handling equipment in Oman but will also increase the demand for overall construction equipment.

•Under the “Hydrogen-Centric Economy by 2040” program, the shift towards hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment triggers the demand for green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment in Oman. Protecting the environment is one of the key goals of Oman's tenth five-year plan (from 2021 to 2025). The green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment is as efficient as gasoline fuel-based construction equipment. This will also promote the use of green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment (such as Caterpillar’s 100% green hydrogen fuel-based construction equipment) in Oman over the forecast period.

•The construction equipment market is consolidated with XCMG being the leader, followed by Komatsu Group, Caterpillar, SANY Group, Volvo Construction Equipment, and Hitachi Construction Machinery. These companies have nearly 59% share of the total Oman construction equipment market.

Market Segmentation
Earthmoving Equipment:

  • Excavator

  • Backhoe Loaders

  • Motor Graders

  • Other Earthmoving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment

  • Road Rollers

  • Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

  • Crane

  • Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

  • Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

End Users

  • Construction

  • Manufacturing

  • Mining

  • Others

Vendor Analysis
Key Vendors

  • XCMG

  • Komatsu

  • Caterpillar

  • Sany

  • Volvo CE

  • Hitachi

  • Hyundai Construction Equipment

  • CNH Industrial

  • JCB

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Liebherr

  • Zoomlion

  • Kobelco

  • Kubota

  • Manitou

Distributors Profiles

  • House of Equipment LLC (HOE)

  • General Engineering Services LLC

  • IIE Oman

  • IHE Oman

  • Saud Bahwan Group

  • AL Fairuz

Explore our industrial machinery profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read Some of the Top-Selling Reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • The Safe Bet for DraftKings? Checking the Charts, First

    Betting on sports is popular in America, Britain and around the world. Legal wagering is growing state by state in the U.S. so let's check out the charts of DraftKings . In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see a large bullish divergence.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedThe billionaire investor ended his long-runnin

  • JPMorgan shareholders vote disapproval of CEO Dimon's special payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -In an unusual rebuke for Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, shareholders on Tuesday clearly disapproved of the special $52.6 million stock option award directors gave him last year to stay on the job for at least five more years. In an advisory say-on-pay referendum, only 31% of votes cast endorsed JPMorgan executive payments for 2021, according to a preliminary count announced at the company's annual meeting. Because of the special award this year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended "no" votes on pay.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Russia jumps to 4th position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

    For many years, Georgia McManus of Waynesville, N.C., enjoyed her job writing commercial insurance policies for Stanberry Insurance and serving customers. At age 70, McManus is now loving doing similar work — but from home and part time as a contractor for a New Jersey-based insurer, The Commercial Agency, with six-hour daily workdays ending at 3 pm. McManus got the gig through WAHVE (Work at Home Vintage Experts), a New York City company  that matches retirees and others over 50 who have expertise in insurance, accounting or human relations, with employers who are happy to let them work their preferred schedules remotely. The 72 million members of the nation’s baby boomer generation are hitting retirement age at a time when America’s corporations and small businesses need them more than ever.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Gasoline Prices Rise Above $4 in All 50 States for First Time Ever

    Gas prices in Georgia, Kansas, and Oklahoma — the sole holdouts as of Monday — surpassed the $4 a gallon mark overnight.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Netflix Rival In Q1, Sold Drug Stocks

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, while selling drug stocks.

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • What's New With Nucor's Charts? Let's Find Out

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Monday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Leon Topalian, CEO of Nucor , a steelmaker with shares that trade for less than five times earnings. In discussing Nucor's recent acquisition of CHI Overhead Doors, Topalian said Nucor's strategy is to grow its core steelmaking business and expand into new areas where it can add value. The trading volume has been active but choppy while the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) followed prices higher into late April and then moved to the downside.

  • Portillo’s CEO on expanding in the Sun Belt: ‘We’re following the growth’

    Portillo's CEO Michael Osanloo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the chain's expansion in Texas, Florida, and other Sun Belt states, hiring, and rolling out a new plant-based hot dog offering.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • The Companies Cutting Staff, Freezing Hiring or Slashing Costs: See the List

    Even amid a tight labor market and low unemployment, some public companies and startups are turning cautious amid falling markets and economic concerns.

  • Walmart targets college grads for manager jobs, Goldman Sachs offers unlimited vacation days

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Walmart's latest recruiting strategy, promising a career ladder that could lead to salaries of up to $200,000,s a Goldman Sachs offers senior-level employees unlimited vacation days.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO Dan Ninivaggi on joint venture with Foxconn

    Lordstown Motors and Foxconn plan to develop future EV models for themselves and others at their plant through a $100 million joint venture.

  • Retail Stocks: Walmart Skids On Earnings Miss, Target Earnings Due

    Walmart stock fell as earnings fell short and the company lowered Q2 guidance. with Target on tap Wednesday.