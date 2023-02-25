Oman Construction Industry Report 2023
Construction industry in Oman is expected to grow by 3.5% to reach OMR 2,544 million in 2023. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.6% during 2023-2027. The construction output in the country is expected to reach OMR 2,861.0 million by 2027.
Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Oman remains intact. The construction industry in Oman is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters.
This market intelligence report from the publisher provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at country level. With over 100+ KPIs, covering growth dynamics in building construction, infrastructure construction, and analysis by key cities in Oman, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.
In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in Oman.
Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data
Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period
Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.
City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.
Market size by value
Market size by volume of construction
Number of units
Oman Economic Indicators
Oman Top Cities Construction Data
Oman Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Housing type (multi family, single family)
Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Oman Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)
Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)
Green building by Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)
Oman Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)
Entertainment
Sports facility
Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Oman Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Office green building construction
Retail green building construction
Hospitality green building construction
Restaurant green building construction
Entertainment green building construction
Sports facility green building construction
Other commercial green building construction
Oman Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)
Oman Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Healthcare construction
Educational construction
Public sector
Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Oman Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by
Healthcare green building construction
Educational green building construction
Oman Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by
Marine and inland water infrastructure
Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)
Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)
Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)
Oman Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms
