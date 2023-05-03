Oman Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $428 Million in 2028, 30 MW Power Capacity to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton
CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Oman data center market to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2028.
Oman is an emerging data center market with steady implementation of digitalization, cloud-based services, 5G, big data, and AI. Cloud service providers such as Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and Google operate in the country through local partners in Oman.
Oman has free trade zones and special economic zones, benefiting industrial and enterprise investments with tax incentives. The country has the presence of around 14 existing submarine cables connected to the data center markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia through submarine cable connectivity. Oman targets to generate around 30% of renewable energy by 2040.
Oman Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (Investment)
USD 428 Million (2028)
Market Size (Area)
156 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
Market Size (Power Capacity)
30 MW (2028)
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
9.60 %
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
USD 46 Million (2028)
Historic Year
2021-2022
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Oman's data centers will likely receive over $100 million in core & shell development investment during 2023–2028. In the upcoming years, Oman will likely witness data center investments from major colocation services providers such as Gulf Data Hub and Equinix. The high adoption of cloud-based services is helping grow retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
Due to the huge demand for data centers, government Bodies are migrating their data to colocation data center services. Some of them are renting rack space in third-party colocation services. Regarding connectivity, 2Africa, India Europe Xpress (IEX), Raman, and Singapore India Gateway (SING) Cable are major upcoming submarine cable projects in the country. China Mobile, Facebook, MTN Group, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, and WIOCC invest in the deployment of the 2Africa subsea cable, which is likely to be operational in 2023. Google, Omantel, and Telecom Italia Sparkle are developing the Raman subsea cable, which connects Oman with Jordan, Saudi Arabia, India, and Djibouti. In Oman, Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) launched 5G technology commercially in 2020. In addition, Vodafone, Ericsson, Nokia, and Ooredoo are witnessing investments in 5G deployment.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Oman colocation market revenue.
An assessment of the data center investment in Oman by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
A detailed study of the existing Oman data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Oman
Data center colocation market in Oman
The Oman data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
General Construction
Tier Standard
Major Vendors
IT Infrastructure Providers
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
NetApp
Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
AECOM
DC Pro Engineering
Direct Services
Hill International
Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Alfa Laval
Caterpillar
Cummins
Eaton
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Siemens
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Equinix
Ooredoo
Oman Data Park
Datamount
CloudAcropolis
New Entrants
Gulf Data Hub
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Oman
Historical Scenario in Oman
5+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center IT Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
List of Upcoming Projects in Oman
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Oman
Microeconomics & Macroeconomics
Investment Opportunities in the Oman
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Oman
Colocation Services Market in Oman
Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
New Entrants
Chapter 8: Appendix
Market Derivation
Quantitative Summary
