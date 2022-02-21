OMass Therapeutics

OMass Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Oxford, United Kingdom – 21 February 2022 – OMass Therapeutics (‘OMass’ or ‘the Company’), a biotechnology company identifying medicines against highly validated target ecosystems, is pleased to confirm that it will be presenting at a number of upcoming banking, business and scientific conferences, as detailed below.

Rosamond Deegan, CEO of OMass of OMass said: “As we develop our unique drug discovery platform, OdyssION™, and progress our pipeline of small molecule therapeutics in rare diseases and immunological conditions, targeting solute carriers, complex-bound proteins and GPCRs, we are delighted to have the opportunity to share our progress with financial, pharma, biotech and scientific audiences.”

If you would like to meet with any of the OMass team during these events or at any other time, please contact miguel.silva@omass.com .

About OMass Therapeutics

OMass Therapeutics is a biotechnology company identifying medicines against highly validated target ecosystems such as membrane proteins or intracellular complexes. The Company’s unique technology platform, OdyssION™, comprises novel biochemistry techniques, next generation native mass spectrometry and custom chemistry. This allows OMass to interrogate not just the target but how it interacts with its native ecosystem, separate from the confounding complexity of the cell. The result is cell-system fidelity with cell-free precision. OMass is advancing a pipeline of small molecule therapeutics in rare diseases and immunological conditions, targeting solute carriers, complex-bound proteins and GPCRs.

Headquartered in Oxford, UK, OMass is backed by a top-tier investor syndicate, Syncona and Oxford Science Enterprises, having closed a ~$60m Series A funding.

To learn more, please visit www.omass.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



