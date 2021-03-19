Omaze is giving away $20,000 to build a dream PC

You're not alone if your PC dreams are a bit larger than your wallet can handle. Building a PC from scratch, be it for gaming, videography, graphic design or anything in between, can take a long time and a ton of money. But Omaze is offering an opportunity to speed up that process by giving away $20,000 to build your own PC.

Enter to win at Omaze

It's free to enter this giveaway, but you can opt to buy additional entries and those proceeds will go to Gamers Outreach, an organization that provides video games and other recreation to kids in hospitals. You can enter through June 10, 2021, and the winner is expected to be announced around June 23, 2021.

That amount of money can go quite far when it comes to your PC setup, even if you're starting from scratch. Not only could you build a specced-out gaming or creative PC, but you could also add all of the monitors, keyboards, headsets and other peripherals you'd need, too.

If you're unfamiliar with Omaze, it's a site that raises money for charities through giveaways and experiences. As with this PC opportunity, you don't always have to spend money to enter — but you'll have a better shot of winning if you spend a few bucks on entries. Those dollars are then donated to the charity connected with the giveaway. In this case, 100 percent of the proceeds go to Charities Aid Foundation America, which will then "grant the donations, minus the experience fees and costs," to Gamers Outreach. You can read more about how the allocation of funds work by reading the "Fundraising Transparency" section at the bottom of the giveaway page.

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.