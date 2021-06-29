Omaze's latest sweepstakes offers the chance to win $20,000 towards a gaming PC

If you missed Omaze's last PC giveaway, you have another opportunity to enter a new one now. The company is holding a sweepstakes through September 18 in which you can enter to win $20,000 towards a gaming PC — or any PC you want, really.

Enter to win at Omaze

As with most Omaze sweepstakes, this one is free to enter but you can choose to buy additional entries and those proceeds will go to charity. Funds from this giveaway go to Schools on Wheels, which provides free tutoring and mentoring services to children experiencing homelessness across Southern California. You can also use the code RADNESS150 at checkout to get 150 bonus entries through July 2.

If you're unfamiliar with Omaze, it's a site that raises money for charities through giveaways and experiences. Although you don't have to spend money to enter giveaways like this, you'll increase your chances of winning if you spend a few bucks on extra entries. You can read more about how the allocation of funds works by reading the "Fundraising Transparency" section at the bottom of the giveaway page.

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.