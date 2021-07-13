Omaze is giving away two seats on a Virgin Galactic spaceflight

On the heels of Virgin Galactic completing its first fully crewed spaceflight, Omaze launched a sweepstakes that offers the chance for anyone to win a spot on one of its first trips to space. Through September 1, you can enter to win two seats on one of Virgin Galactic's first commercial spaceflights, which are estimated to take place in early 2022. The prize also includes a tour of Spaceport America in New Mexico with Richard Branson, plus paid lodgings. While the giveaway doesn't guarantee you'll share a rocket with Elon Musk, it remains a unique opportunity to be one of the first people to go on a tourist's trip to space.

Enter to win at Omaze

As with most Omaze giveaways, there's no cost to enter. But you will increase your chances of winning if you pay for extra entries (you can get 50 entries for $5). Funds donated in Omaze sweepstakes go to charity, and in this case they benefit Space for Humanity, an organization that hopes to make space more accessible for all and hosts the Citizen Astronaut Program, which gives leaders from various walks of life the opportunity to apply to go to space.

If you're unfamiliar with Omaze, it's a site that raises money for charities through giveaways and experiences. You can read more about how the allocation of funds works by reading the "Funding Transparency" section at the bottom of the giveaway page.

