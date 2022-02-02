U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

OmboriGrid Announces Strategic Partnership with Pathr.ai to Offer Spatial Intelligence to Retailers

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OmboriGrid announced that they are working with leading artificial intelligence (AI) powered spatial intelligence platform Pathr.ai to offer new insights to retailers on how in-store technology affects customer behavior.

Pathr.ai integrates with existing Ombori devices and leverages a retailer's available camera assets to acquire spatial intelligence insights without the need for specialized hardware. This will enable clients using Ombori Grid to analyze what effect in-store technology has on what customers do, by answering such questions as where customers go after using an in-store device, and providing real-time analysis of customer flow. This valuable business intelligence allows businesses to make data-driven decisions that reduce in-store friction, streamline operations, elevate customer experiences, and increase profits.

"It's essential for retailers to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction as a way of increasing return rates and their bottom line," said Andreas Hassellöf, CEO of Ombori. "We are excited to partner with Pathr.ai and integrate their spatial intelligence on our Ombori solutions to empower retail customers with enhanced customer experiences while increasing their store profitability."

"Customers today expect seamless and personalized in-store experiences and retailers are expected to deliver that level of service. Retailers are also focused on maximizing their store profits and driving business results that matter most to them," said Alan Flohr, Chief Revenue Officer of Pathr.ai. "We're delighted to team up with Ombori to enable retailers to make data-driven business decisions with Pathr.ai's spatial intelligence."

CONTACT:

Andreas Hassellof, CEO, OmboriGrid AB (publ), +46 (0) 77-586 80 00, andreas@ombori.com

Linden Kohtz, CommStrat for Pathr.ai, pathr@commstrat.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/omborigrid-ab/r/omborigrid-announces-strategic-partnership-with-pathr-ai-to-offer-spatial-intelligence-to-retailers,c3493161

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omborigrid-announces-strategic-partnership-with-pathrai-to-offer-spatial-intelligence-to-retailers-301473534.html

SOURCE OmboriGrid AB

