OMD Named Best Performing Global Media Network

Omnicom Media Group Agency Takes Top Slot in RECMA Diagnostics Report

OMD North America, EMEA and Central East Europe Regions All Ranked #1

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- In the latest edition of the highly regarded Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide has been named the best performing global media network overall, with the best score in "structure" which looks at the resources of the agency in digitalized and diversified service and client portfolio.

The report evaluates media agencies' strengths and weaknesses across 19 criteria, spanning 700 media agencies in 47 countries. Key evaluative points include new business balance, competitiveness in pitches, specialized experts' capabilities and client portfolio.

Retaining its top position from the March 2021 report, OMD widened its lead over its closest competitor with a total score of 2,192 points, 360 points higher than the second ranked network. This gap of 16% is far exceeding deltas seen in 2019 and 2020. This performance particularly stands out in an otherwise tight ranking in which the difference in scores among the four of the top five networks ranges from only 7-51 points.

A breakdown of the global ranking shows OMD owning the number one positions in North America, EMEA and Central East Europe regions, powered by top ranked countries including Australia, Russia and USA. OMD's top performance reflects the service and offer that enabled the network to help clients protect, and in many cased actually grow their business in the midst of unprecedented economic disruption and marketplace volatility.

"These rankings validate the decision made over the past year by marketers like Mercedes Benz, Philips, The Home Depot, LegalZoom, Stada, Decathlon and others who together have entrusted in excess of $2 billion in media spend to OMD," says OMD Worldwide CEO Florian Adamski. "Both of these outcomes – the rankings and the wins - have a shared driver: OMD's precisely calibrated offer of talent, tools and technology, powered by insights delivered through the Omni marketing operating system, that enable better decisions, faster, helping our clients navigate the challenges of the past year, and successfully adapt to a still evolving new normal."

In addition to its top performance ranking, OMD is also the #1 in RECMA Overall Activity Volume ranking with $36.7 billion and almost 10% of industry shares; OMD was the most medalled agency network at the 2021 Cannes Lions Festival; and is currently the top ranked media agency in the Effies Index, which measures agency effectiveness.

