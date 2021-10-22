U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,486.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,428.25
    -50.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.40
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.16
    +0.66 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +26.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1644
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6730
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    15.14
    -0.35 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7700
    -0.2180 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,428.62
    -1,684.06 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.71
    -26.94 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.46
    +32.16 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

OMD Named Best Performing Global Media Network

·2 min read

Omnicom Media Group Agency Takes Top Slot in RECMA Diagnostics Report

OMD North America, EMEA and Central East Europe Regions All Ranked #1

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- In the latest edition of the highly regarded Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide has been named the best performing global media network overall, with the best score in "structure" which looks at the resources of the agency in digitalized and diversified service and client portfolio.

The report evaluates media agencies' strengths and weaknesses across 19 criteria, spanning 700 media agencies in 47 countries. Key evaluative points include new business balance, competitiveness in pitches, specialized experts' capabilities and client portfolio.

Retaining its top position from the March 2021 report, OMD widened its lead over its closest competitor with a total score of 2,192 points, 360 points higher than the second ranked network. This gap of 16% is far exceeding deltas seen in 2019 and 2020. This performance particularly stands out in an otherwise tight ranking in which the difference in scores among the four of the top five networks ranges from only 7-51 points.

A breakdown of the global ranking shows OMD owning the number one positions in North America, EMEA and Central East Europe regions, powered by top ranked countries including Australia, Russia and USA. OMD's top performance reflects the service and offer that enabled the network to help clients protect, and in many cased actually grow their business in the midst of unprecedented economic disruption and marketplace volatility.

"These rankings validate the decision made over the past year by marketers like Mercedes Benz, Philips, The Home Depot, LegalZoom, Stada, Decathlon and others who together have entrusted in excess of $2 billion in media spend to OMD," says OMD Worldwide CEO Florian Adamski. "Both of these outcomes – the rankings and the wins - have a shared driver: OMD's precisely calibrated offer of talent, tools and technology, powered by insights delivered through the Omni marketing operating system, that enable better decisions, faster, helping our clients navigate the challenges of the past year, and successfully adapt to a still evolving new normal."

In addition to its top performance ranking, OMD is also the #1 in RECMA Overall Activity Volume ranking with $36.7 billion and almost 10% of industry shares; OMD was the most medalled agency network at the 2021 Cannes Lions Festival; and is currently the top ranked media agency in the Effies Index, which measures agency effectiveness.

Contact:

Isabelle Gauvry


isabelle.gauvry@omnicommediagroup.com


917 435 6457

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omd-named-best-performing-global-media-network-301406578.html

SOURCE OMD Worldwide

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/22/c4342.html

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe sto

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Oil Climbs Above $83 in New York With U.S. Supplies Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as supplies at the biggest U.S. storage hub tumbled amid an energy crisis that’s sent foreign buyers hunting for cheaper barrels.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureCrude futures in New Yo

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Snap Warning Feeds Concerns Over Social Media Ad Splurge

    (Bloomberg) -- A warning from Snap Inc. is rattling technology investors who have got used to turbocharged growth in ad spending on social media. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureExecutives from the maker of S

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Schlumberger Joins Service Rivals in Lackluster Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger followed its rivals in reporting disappointing third-quarter earnings results this week, as the world’s biggest oilfield contractor failed to grow as fast as analysts expected. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Se

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • Deere gets temporary injunction limiting striking worker picket line -Iowa court

    The union workers' activities were "unwarranted, impermissible and unlawful," Marlita Grave, Chief District Judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District wrote in a Wednesday order. While the injunction does not entirely forbid the strike, the judge limited the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility. When asked for a comment, Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW union that represents the workers, said the union does not discuss ongoing legal matters.

  • Accenture CEO: Companies lag on gender diversity because they see 'an HR issue as opposed to a business issue’

    Accenture CEO Julie Sweet joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss equality in the workplace.

  • U.S. says firms may meet chip data request amid Taiwan, South Korea concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department said on Thursday companies such as Intel and Infineon had signaled they would cooperate with a voluntary request for data on the chips crisis, but may make it compulsory depending on the number and quality of responses. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month saying that the information would boost supply chain transparency and help understand where bottlenecks exist.

  • Boosters could create more enduring immunity for new Covid-19 variants: Doctor

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, discusses the latest research on Covid-19 booster shots and the new Delta Plus variant surging in the UK.

  • Biggest U.S. grid changes rules to shore up coal supply as winter approaches

    PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. power grid operator, could restrict how much some coal-fired plants can operate this winter if their fuel supplies fall below certain levels to ensure coal will be available in the case of a deep freeze in the eastern part of the country. Energy prices around the world are trading near multiyear highs as supplies of coal, oil and natural gas run short, causing power outages in China and utilities in Europe and Asia to scramble to buy fuel before the winter heating season. To help ensure power plants will be available when needed this winter, PJM said it may restrict steam units, which are generally coal-fired, from operating if they have less than 10 days (240 hours) of fuel supply available.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • Euro zone business growth slowed in October, prices soared -PMIs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Growth in euro zone business activity slowed this month as firms faced soaring costs due to supply-chain constraints, while the bloc's dominant service industry struggled amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, a survey showed on Friday. IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to a six-month low of 54.3 in October from 56.2 in September. "The October PMIs are consistent with our view that economic growth in the euro zone will slow markedly in the fourth quarter, and that inflation will rise further in the coming months," said Jack Allen-Reynolds at Capital Economics.