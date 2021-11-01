U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.60
    -3.78 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,853.75
    +34.19 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,520.74
    +22.35 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,333.46
    +36.27 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.68
    +1.11 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    +13.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    +0.21 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0340 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1870
    +0.1870 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,718.94
    +1,040.02 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,509.59
    +46.08 (+3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.42
    +45.85 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

OMD Worldwide Appoints George Manas as CEO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mandy Walis joins as Chief Operating Officer of OMD U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group's OMD Worldwide today announced George Manas as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Manas succeeds Florian Adamski, who was elevated to CEO of Omnicom Media Group.

As CEO, Manas will lead OMD's worldwide strategy, operations and capabilities, as well as work with clients from some of the world's most iconic brands. Throughout his 17 years in media, performance marketing and CRM, Manas has continuously challenged legacy models and successfully built new approaches guided by the creative application of talent, tools and technology.

"At Omnicom, we place considerable emphasis on succession planning. Florian and I have long agreed that George would be the right person to take the helm of OMD Worldwide," said Daryl Simm, President and COO, Omnicom Group. "George's recognition among Adweek's 50 Most Transformative Execs and Media All-Stars is a result of his relentless work with clients to unlock new pathways to making Better Decisions, Faster."

Manas previously served as Chief Media Officer of OMD U.S. In this role, he stewarded the U.S. rollout of OMD Design, OMD's proprietary approach that harnesses the power of Omni, Omnicom's open operating system that helps marketers orchestrate better outcomes. Prior to OMD U.S., Manas served as President of Omnicom Media Group's performance unit, Resolution Media.

Adamski added, "Tech development has radically re-organized marketing. George has proven time and time again his ability to reimagine and rise to new challenges, contributing to OMD's strength over the past 4 years. There is no one better able to accelerate the outcome-driven work we are doing for our clients and develop an even more magnetic place for the best talent."

Mandy Walis will fill Manas' previous role, taking on the title of Chief Operating Officer of OMD U.S. As COO, Walis' responsibilities will include leading the transformational vision and operational management of the agency, working alongside and reporting into OMD U.S. CEO John Osborn. In addition, Walis will oversee the agency's Business Transformation Office, which houses specialized capabilities focused on delivering speed, agility and efficiency across OMD's end-to-end workflow.

Walis comes to OMD with over 15 years of experience across client management, business operations and product strategy. Prior to OMD, she served as Vice President of Product Strategy Management at WPP's Essence, where she led strategic initiatives related to the agency's global growth and improvement.

Passionate about promoting gender equity in the workplace, Walis founded and led the employee resource group Women@Essence and offers her time as a mentor through organizations such as She Runs It, Step Up Women's Network and Build by Girls. She is also a founding member of Chief, a network dedicated to connecting and supporting women in leadership. While at Essence, she created the Essence Immersion Day program, which provided college students from underrepresented groups access to media agency professionals.

More information can be found in their biographies below.

George Manas, Chief Executive Officer, OMD Worldwide, biography
Mandy Walis, Chief Operating Officer, OMD U.S., biography

About OMD
OMD is the world's largest media network with more than 12,000 people working in over 100 countries. As the world grows with opportunities, the key is reacting to them, by making Better decisions, faster - combining innovation, creativity, empathy, and evidence to deliver better business outcomes. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year in 2020 and 2019, OMD is ranked the best performing global media network overall according to RECMA, the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index and was the most medaled agency network at the 2021 Cannes Lions Festival.

About Omnicom Media Group
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company, providing services to more than 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Omnicom Media Group includes full- service media agencies Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD; performance marketing agency Resolution; Optimum Sports Media and Marketing; and the Annalect data and analytics division that developed and manages the Omni marketing operating system underpinning all Omnicom agencies.

About Omnicom
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omd-worldwide-appoints-george-manas-as-ceo-301412777.html

SOURCE OMD Worldwide

Recommended Stories

  • Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

    The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too

  • Why this ‘perfect storm’ for inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • Amazon's 'most important investment' right now, according to a bullish analyst

    Amazon missed earnings estimates in the third quarter and is expecting more pain in the near term, which one analyst says are a sign that the company is spending now to set itself up for more upside later on.

  • Coca-Cola to purchase full stake in BodyArmor

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick discuss Coca-Cola's upcoming acquisition of BodyArmor.&nbsp;

  • Coca-Cola to fully acquire Gatorade rival BodyArmor for $5.6 billion

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in BodyArmor it did not already own for $5.6 billion, as the soda maker amps up its sports drink portfolio to take on market leader, PepsiCo Inc's Gatorade. The deal marks a shift in strategy for the world's largest beverage maker after it spent the last year offloading or discontinuing brands, including its own energy-drink brand, to focus on Coca-Cola sodas. The deal, which values BodyArmor at about $6.59 billion, is Coca-Cola's largest for a single brand; It comes about three years after the company bought British coffee chain Costa for $5.1 billion.

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Biden's EU tariff deal 'big win' for Harley-Davidson; may provide relief for other manufacturers

    An announcement by President Joe Biden’s administration about a deal with the European Union on steel tariffs could provide relief to Wisconsin manufacturers that use steel and would allow Harley-Davidson Inc. to avoid a potential total tariff rate of 56% in Europe — eliciting plaudits from Harley's CEO and a Milwaukee-based manufacturing group.

  • CSX streamlines hiring process as it looks to beef up workforce

    In the midst of a labor shortage and myriad supply chain issues, CSX CEO Jim Foote realized something had to change in order for the Jacksonville-based railroad to meet its hiring goals. The answer: streamline its hiring process, cutting the pre-employment process from four months to two. “(We were) advertising, then screening, then — in our business — drug testing, then doing other aptitude testing,” Foote said in a conversation with the Business Journal, calling the previous method cumbersome.

  • 'Severe' supply chain crisis cuts UK's manufacturing output

    UK manufacturing was at the mercy of global supply chains heading into the fourth quarter.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for November 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Covid-19 Pushed Many Americans to Retire. The Economy Needs Them Back.

    The unexpected absence of older American workers is complicating an already difficult labor shortage, since no one knows how many will return.

  • Why Purdue University is suing a Durham semiconductor manufacturer

    An Indiana university is suing Durham’s Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) in federal court, alleging patent infringement. On Thursday, the Trustees of Purdue University filed suit against the semiconductor company, which recently changed its name from Cree. The lawsuit surrounds a set of semiconductor patents the trustees claim belong to Purdue University – not Wolfspeed.

  • China’s Oil Stockpile ‘Low as It Can Go’ Ahead of OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be forced to start buying crude at elevated prices to replenish its thinning crude stockpiles, adding more pressure to a nation that’s facing energy shortages and seeking to avert a diesel crisis.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at St

  • Deere and union workers move closer to ending strike

    The United Auto Workers and Deere & Co. are moving closer to ending the 18-day strike against the farm equipment-making giant. More than 10,000 United Auto Workers union members who work for Moline-based Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) at 14 facilities, mainly in Illinois and Iowa, went on strike on Oct. 14. Over the weekend, a tentative deal was reached but union members will stay out on strike until the deal is formally approved.

  • Top REITs for November 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Kuwaiti Conglomerate Explores Stake Sale in Starbucks Franchise

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwaiti conglomerate Alshaya Group is considering selling a minority stake in its Starbucks Corp. franchise that extends from the Gulf region to Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeFamil

  • TikTok Owner ByteDance Mandates Shorter Working Hours

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. ordered its employees to end their day by 7 p.m., becoming one of the first tech companies in China to officially mandate shorter working hours. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeStaff in China should only work from 10 a.m

  • The U.S. Oil Supply Is Still Out Of Balance

    When oil prices crashed into the negatives last year, it sparked a chain reaction that will be felt for months to come

  • Used car prices are through the roof and might not improve until 2023

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • Uber and Lyft Thought Prices Would Normalize by Now. Here’s Why They Are Still High.

    Hailing an Uber or a Lyft ride? You’ll still face elevated prices due to a shortage of drivers—the latest example of how a tight labor market is costing consumers more while also raising pay for workers.