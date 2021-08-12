U.S. markets closed

OMD Worldwide Wins 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award

·4 min read

International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide's proprietary Fast Start Dashboard has been selected as the winner of the "Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards, recognizing the Dashboard's ability in helping brands make agile decisions amid rapid change.

The awards program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

The Fast Start Dashboard was created to uncover unique data stories - quickly and within one source - to answer key questions around market readiness. It allows for the examination of the business and marketing ecosystem, bringing together behavioral, media consumption, location and media pricing data to provide teams and clients with a constantly updated view of the ever-evolving landscape.

Over the last 18 months, the Fast Start Dashboard has helped clients navigate governmental policies and economic changes throughout the pandemic and beyond, the FSD pulls in best-in-class data sources at a market-specific level. This granular data enables a hyper-localized understanding of shifting consumer sentiment and behaviors in different markets, effectively guiding clients on the best course of action to make Better decisions, faster.

"From the earliest days of the pandemic, we planned for recovery. We knew we needed to give clients the tools to learn and act fast, by building a solution that would deliver real-time, market-by-market visibility of critical data points around recovery and readiness," said Florian Adamski, CEO at OMD Worldwide.

"This included key market signals on consumer sentiment and the media supply chain while also providing an actionable framework for determining, when, where and how much to invest. Since developing the FSD, as a custom application built on Omni [Omnicom's precision marketing and insights platform], teams have welcomed and adopted the dashboard quickly. This award from MarTech Breakthrough validates all the hard work OMD has put into delivering a solution that mattered, in a period when it mattered most," he continues.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries.

"In the early weeks of the pandemic, agencies scrambled and billions in ad spend were pulled from the market – the industry was in survival mode. The focus was on immediate disruption and short-term response to shutdowns rather than long-term solutions for recovery," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The interoperability of data via OMD's solution enables deeper analysis of target audiences and sectors, tailored to specific client needs – facilitating agile, personalized decision-making at speed. This interaction data analytics solution will have a lasting impact on businesses, well beyond COVID-19. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution.'"

As the only live solution that offers click-and-build capabilities, the Fast Start Dashboard covers five areas which help to inform key business decisions including when, where and how much to invest:

  • Global Market Signals provide cross-market comparison, including economic, epidemiological, behavioral, attitudinal and media intelligence data.

  • Market Intelligence allows for deeper insights into local market signals, tracking and brand performance.

  • With Media Consumption, users learn trends in consumer's media usage and behavior, understanding where consumers are spending time in order to help make better media allocation decisions.

  • Media Supply Chain provides actual and forecasted media investment as well as market/media inflation, enabling knowledge of optimal investment timing.

  • Market Deep-Dive illustrates week by week changes in market level pandemic & economic data to understand the impact of different health and policy circumstances in different markets, to project future scenarios.

About OMD Worldwide
OMD Worldwide is the world's largest media network with more than 12,000 people working in over 100 countries. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year in 2019 and 2020, OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is ranked the world's largest media agency by billings according to COMvergence, the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index, and is the most medaled agency at Cannes Lions 2021.

About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omd-worldwide-wins-2021-martech-breakthrough-award-301354772.html

SOURCE OMD Worldwide

