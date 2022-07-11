U.S. markets open in 8 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.50
    -24.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,160.00
    -150.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,039.00
    -113.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,755.20
    -14.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.93
    -0.86 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0152
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.64
    -1.44 (-5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1988
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0240
    +0.9440 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,504.29
    -800.39 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.33
    -35.34 (-7.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,845.65
    +328.46 (+1.24%)
     

Omdia: Global notebook PC shipments will resume growth in 2023 if Russia-Ukraine War concludes in 2022

·2 min read

LONDON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Omdia's Mobile PC Market Tracker has found that, after 15.5% year on year (Y/Y) decline in 2022, notebook PC shipments will return to positive growth of 1.0% in 2023 if the Russia-Ukraine war can be successfully concluded by end of 2022.

Global notebook PC and YoY change (2021 – 2027)
Global notebook PC and YoY change (2021 – 2027)

Jeff Lin, Senior Principal Analyst for Omdia's Notebook PC / Tablet practice said: "Our analysis shows the decline in 2022 has been impacted by the rapidly fluctuating value of the US dollar which affects the predictability of transactions in supply chains and end-consumer side; the Russia-Ukraine war which has affected future European government and consumers spending and the uncertain Chinese government's epidemic policy that has affected the stability of electronic components and products supply chain."

Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality (VR/MR) is set to become the driving force for future notebook growth particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) market. As the life cycle of EV development is reduced, the EV developers' market will increase. The continuous improvement of semiconductor manufacturing processes in high-end notebook PCs will see them gradually replacing desktop PCs and EV developers directly using laptops with VR/MR. If the trend is as predicted, Omdia expects that Apple will be the biggest winner in this market due to its solid content creator base.

After the US Federal Reserve's efforts to reduce the balance sheet in 2022, the new $1,2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is intended to help stimulate the US economy alongside its ambitions to become a green energy country. However, the war in Europe and China's zero-COVID policy has impacted this ambition by causing delays in the global supply chain of electronic components and products. The uncertainty of geopolitical risks has caused investment funds to withdraw from the Asia Pacific region, further slowing the supply chain moving out from China to Southeast Asia.

Lin concludes: "The industry must take note of these critical market issues as the slowdown in the US' green energy transformation plan could negatively impact demand for EVs and subsequent future growth momentum for notebook PCs and notebook PC with VR/MR by EV developers."

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice, and custom consulting.

Contact:
Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: fasiha.khan@omdia.com  
Visit Omdia

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omdia-global-notebook-pc-shipments-will-resume-growth-in-2023-if-russia-ukraine-war-concludes-in-2022-301583110.html

SOURCE Omdia

Recommended Stories

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • Fearing Russian gas shut-off, France's industry turns to oil

    AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France (Reuters) -France's energy-intensive companies are speeding up contingency plans and converting their gas boilers to run on oil as they seek to avoid disruption in the event any further reduction in Russian gas supplies leads to power outages. Gathered over the weekend at a business and economics conference in southern France, several top executives said they were preparing for possible blackouts. "What we've done is we've converted our boilers, so they're capable of running on gas or oil, and we can even switch to coal if we need to," said Florent Menegaux, the boss of Michelin, one of the world's leading tyre-makers.

  • 1 Green Flag for ExxonMobil in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    ExxonMobil has benefited from the massive run-up in oil prices, but not everything is positive at this energy giant.

  • Amazon Prime Day Gets Lots of Fanfare. What It Means for the Stock.

    The company's annual promotional event is popular for its deals on electronics and other items. But the stock hasn't reaped immediate rewards.

  • Top 5 Cryptocurrency Pairs to Watch this Week: BTC, ETH, AAVE, QNT, RUNE

    Trade volumes flattened over the weekend as bitcoin (BTC) returned to the $20,000 support level. Can a new week bring new gains for the crypto market?

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityEven if Joe Biden secures a pledge for more oil when he visits Saudi Arabia this week, it may do little to drive down the high fuel prices roiling the global economy.The US president’s visit to a country he once vowed to isolate

  • Supply chains: How the pandemic may lead more manufacturers to the U.S.

    More and more U.S. companies are moving their production and manufacturing facilities back home due to the pandemic supply chain snarls and the insufficient production abroad.

  • Deere Has Gone High Tech Under This CEO

    Deere’s John C. May is enhancing the company’s equipment business with technologies that help customers be more productive and efficient.

  • These Two Retail Giants Just Might Be Inflation-Proof -- Here's Why

    Walmart and Amazon have considerable power over their suppliers, and now they're leaning on them to shoulder the cost of inflation.

  • Rice Faces Squeeze on Higher Fertilizer Costs and Booming Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Rice production is under threat in parts of Asia from higher fertilizer costs at a time when demand is increasing, posing a potential risk to food security and efforts to contain inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityCrop yields may decline in Thailand, the

  • Sriracha isn't the only food that's suddenly scarce — these grocery must-haves are spiking in price, if you can find them at all

    Production and supply chain issues, labor shortages, war and weather all factor into scarcity and rising prices.

  • 5 Most Popular Cryptos This Week: SOL, DOGE, SHIB, XTZ, AAVE

    Major cryptos look set to end the week with solid gains, with BTC and ETH both up double-digits.

  • What's the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of energy. Discover why cryptocurrency mining is so energy-intensive and learn about alternatives to crypto mining.

  • Average US gasoline price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon

    Motorists may see prices drop another 10 to 20 cents as recent oil price cuts continue making their way to street level, an analyst said.

  • How Gas Prices Are Actually Determined

    The financial press had plenty to report on in the first half of 2022, with inflation rising to its highest levels in over 40 years, stocks falling into a bear market and cryptocurrency crashing. But...

  • Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

    The Canadian government says it will allow the delivery to Germany of equipment from a key Russia-Europe natural gas pipeline that has undergone maintenance — equipment the absence of which Russia's Gazprom cited last month as a reason for more than halving the flow of gas. The return of turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline sent to Montreal for a scheduled overhaul has been complicated by sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine. Canada's minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, said in a statement late Saturday that "Canada will grant a time-limited and revocable permit for Siemens Canada to allow the return of repaired Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany.”

  • Cryptocurrency Is Coming to Your Credit Cards

    Will you one day use crypto for everyday purchases? Visa, Mastercard and others are betting on it and taking steps to pave the way.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for June, and the Federal Reserve will publish its fifth beige book of the year.

  • Musk’s About-Face on Twitter Shifts Takeover Saga to Delaware

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazak

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.