U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,723.75
    -44.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,204.00
    -321.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,435.00
    -142.25 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,672.60
    -20.80 (-1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.50
    -11.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    -0.45 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    -0.0040 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2232
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3890
    -0.2680 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,384.04
    -715.57 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -4.97 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,192.44
    -53.87 (-0.21%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Omdia: Mobile market sees highest revenue growth in 12 years

·2 min read

LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile revenues reached a new record of $210bn in Q1 2022, 5.5% higher than last year, according to Omdia's analysis of global service providers and mobile markets. The mobile market hasn't seen growth at this level since 2010 when 4G was launched and mobile penetration was half of what it is today.

Mobile services revenues - Omdia
Mobile services revenues - Omdia

The increase was felt around the world, but some regions did better than others. Central and Southern Asia including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, recorded the highest annual growth at 14.5%. It was followed by Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe all showing annual growth rates between 9-10%. North and South America also performed well with annual growth rates of 6.5% and 7.8% respectively. At the bottom was Western Europe (2%) and the rest of Asia (2.7%) which includes Australia, China, Indonesia, South Korea, and Japan.

Operators around the world are starting to see the benefits with 17 out of the top 20 mobile operators experiencing growth in Q1. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio saw double-digit revenue increases in India while operators in the US posted annual growth near or above 5% such as Verizon (9.5%), T-Mobile (6.6%), and AT&T (4.8%).

COVID recovery, 5G, and IoT were the three main core drivers of growth in Q1 2022 but there are other factors at play which may affect the market in the future.

Ronan de Renesse, Omdia's Senior Research Director for Service Provider Markets said: "Will this success be short-lived? Probably yes. Looking forward into Q2 2022 and beyond, we anticipate revenues to continue to grow but at a slower pace than what was observed in Q1."

Tight COVID restrictions in China will negatively impact revenues in South-East Asia. In Eastern Europe, the impact of the Russian-Ukraine conflict will be more felt in Q2 and throughout the rest of the year as the hope of a resolution is still unclear.

"Macro-economic factors such as inflation and the prospect of a global recession will affect consumer propensity to spend on mobile services in the future." adds de Renesse.

About Omdia

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice, and custom consulting.

Contact:
Fasiha Khan / T: +44 7503 666806 / E: fasiha.khan@omdia.com

Visit Omdia

 

Operators and revenue growth - Omdia
Operators and revenue growth - Omdia
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omdia-mobile-market-sees-highest-revenue-growth-in-12-years-301571069.html

SOURCE Omdia

Recommended Stories

  • Labor shortage compounds federal firefighters' staffing woes

    Firefighter groups are applauding the Biden administration's steps to raise pay but warn that the temporary wage hikes won't be enough to combat staffing problems, as federal agencies compete with local fire departments and big box stores in a tight labor market. “It’s an effort and an attempt to try to keep people at their jobs,” Jonathon Golden, a former federal firefighter from Park City, Utah, said of the move to raise federal firefighter pay. “But it still falls woefully short of the pay in municipal departments and other state agencies.”

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Which EV Charging Stocks Are the Best Bets? One Analyst Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. The Biden administration has also prioritized the production of EV battery systems, to the tune of $3.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De

  • Primark to trial click and collect as shop sales rebound

    Budget chain previously said it did not need online business.

  • Bitcoin Tumble Sends Thai Tech Stock From First to Last in World

    (Bloomberg) -- Just two months ago Jasmine Technology Solution Pcl’s shares were riding high atop the global communications equipment sector after a huge boom catalyzed by the Thai firm’s plan to embrace Bitcoin mining.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Re

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Lennar Starts Cutting Prices in Cooling US Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Lennar Corp. has started trimming prices and offering buyer incentives in some areas of the US to bolster sales in a cooling housing market.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpRapidly rising mortgage rate

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • Eric Schmidt Urges US to Lean on TSMC, Samsung for Chip Security

    (Bloomberg) -- The US should do more to attract overseas chipmakers to build plants on its territory as a matter of national security, former Google chief Eric Schmidt wrote in an opinion piece published Monday.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession

  • The 7 Worst Housing Markets in America, According to Lennar

    New Jersey and Florida are hot. Housing in Austin and Seattle is not, co-CEO Richart Beckwitt told investors.

  • Qualcomm's Charts Are in a Quandary

    The fundamental "story" of Qualcomm seems to be in flux right now with a sell side fundamental analyst telling clients that the company has weakness in the handset area, while the CEO says the opposite. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways since January even though prices have declined - this is a bullish divergence. If we drew a downward sloping channel from January we would find that the most recent decline in June has not touched the "return line" of the channel (not drawn).