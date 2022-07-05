U.S. markets open in 8 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.00
    +13.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,149.00
    +88.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,667.75
    +56.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,732.70
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.32
    +1.89 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    +11.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.00
    +0.40 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.53
    -1.18 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2510
    +0.5910 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,243.04
    +1,126.96 (+5.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.64
    +19.50 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,369.21
    +215.40 (+0.82%)
     

Omdia Releases White Paper on the Enduring Value of IP + Optical

·1 min read

BARCELONA, Spain, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omdia released the white paper: "The enduring value of IP + Optical" at the 2022 Next Generation Optical Networking (NGON) forum held in Barcelona, Spain.

The white paper offers analysis of "IP over WDM" and "IP+Optical", states t IP over WDM was initially designed for one specific cloud service provider niche application. For communications service providers (CSPs)"IP+Optical" continues to be the more practical solution for CSP network, application and operational needs.

As stated in the white paper, the IP over WDM (IPoWDM) concept has been around for many years. Its fundamental premise has always been the ability to deploy transmission optics within routing platforms to delayer and simplify networks.

However, the hardware and software standardization of IPoWDM are work in progress industry initiatives and a significant integration effort is shifted from the vendors to the CSPs.

In contrast to the multi-variant architecture of IPoWDM, IP + Optical continues to demonstrate enduring value for the CSP community.

CSPs can continue to quickly leverage best-of-breed technology developments. Networks can be managed with existing skill sets and resources. Major advances in wavelength management continue, both in the core, at scale, and at the edge.

Meets CSP's desire to maximize spectral efficiency and total system capacity.

Omdia believes that IP+optical synergy will bring enduring value to CSPs.

For more details, download the white paper of the Enduring Value of IP + Optical.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omdia-releases-white-paper-on-the-enduring-value-of-ip--optical-301580329.html

SOURCE Omdia

