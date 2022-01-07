U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,685.28
    -10.77 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,307.92
    +71.45 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.13
    -111.73 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.68
    -10.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.82
    -0.64 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    +0.0059 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7850
    +0.0520 (+3.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6570
    -0.1830 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,846.01
    -1,217.42 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.64
    +1.76 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JOBS:

December report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Omega-3 Products Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The global omega-3 products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7. 4% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Key Highlights Omega-3 fatty acids possess a plethora of health attributes, which has driven the demand for omega-3 supplements, thereby, driving the global omega-3 products market.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Omega-3 Products Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195683/?utm_source=GNW
Omega-3 finds major application in the infant nutrition industry, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Recent demand for convenient and highly efficient ultra-high concentrates is augmenting the demand for omega-3 products.
The COVID-19 has also resulted in the generation of opportunities for manufacturers of health-oriented products, especially dietary supplements. The respective market has been prompted with the increase in consumer perception of these products to be helpful in maintaining immunity and its efficiency in fighting with the deadly virus. This in turn surges the demand for associated markets, including omega-3 products.
In fact, researches are being published recently, linking positive effects of omega-3 supplements with the possible disruption of COVID-19 on a human body. According to the recent researches done by affiliates of University of São Paulo, Omega-3 fatty acids, specifically eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), present an anti-inflammatory effect that could ameliorate some patients need for intensive care unit (ICU) admissions. Hence, pushing even more consumers to rely on such substitutes until a valid vaccine is made available in the market.

Key Market Trends

Infant Nutrition Emerges as the Highest Consumed Omega-3 Products

Owing to the increasing popularity of omega-3 in other applications, many researches are being carried out to assess the effect of omega-3 in baby food/infant nutrition. It has been found out that consumption of DHA-enriched formula in infancy may be linked to positive cognitive outcomes in childhood. In infants, most of the brain development occurs during pregnancy and throughout the first two years of life. During these times, infants need DHA and ARA. These nutrients are responsible largely for brain development, which is the major reason for the growing sales of omega-3 infant nutrition products. Due to the increase in the number of working individuals in a family, including women, parents find it difficult to constantly monitor the health of their children. This has shifted their focus to synthetically formulated foods, which can assist in the health of their children.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Omega-3 Products Market

The shift in consumer preference toward a healthy diet, comprising of omega-3 ingredients and the use of fish oil in Asia-Pacific, is expected to boost sales. China is the third-largest market for EPA and DHA oils in the world. Consumers in China mostly obtain their omega-3s from fish, supplements, and fortified foods. Omega-3 sourced from fish oil dominates the dietary supplements sector, while algal DHA oil leads in the fortified food and beverage industry. Cooking oil, eggs, and health drinks are some popular fortified omega-3 products in the Indian market. Over the last decade, consumer demand has increased, as more Australians are recognizing the benefits of algal oils for improving joint, cardiovascular health, and fighting depression.

Competitive Landscape

The global omega-3 product market is highly fragmented. Some of the key players in the market are Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Nestle SA, Sanofi, Herbalife, and Unilever. The small-scale companies operating at the regional and country-level form the major market share in the omega-3 products market. Most of the companies operating at the regional levels are private companies, thus, their market prominence is less as compared to the other prominent players in the market studied.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195683/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • How Merck Is Prioritizing Supply

    Learn how our teams mobilized like never before to ensure we were ready to address a global need

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • 23andMe doses patient in 1st clinical trial of its own cancer-fighting drug

    The company, which merged with billionaire Richard Branson's "blank check" company last year, is aiming its cancer immunotherapy drug at solid tumors.

  • Unionized Starbucks workers in Buffalo walk out, citing health concerns

    Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases.

  • Sanofi Forms Potential $5.2 Billion AI Deal With Exscientia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi formed a deal to develop 15 experimental oncology and immunology drugs with Exscientia Plc with possible total payouts of as much as $5.2 billion, allying with a company that uses artificial intelligence to make new medicines.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupNumber of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a RecordChina Tests Thou

  • Former medical advisors to President Biden lay out a new strategy to address COVID-19

    Many of experts who authored the series of articles that published Thursday in the medical journal JAMA outlining a new national strategy have been advisors to President Joe Biden in the past. • Better mitigation: The U.S. needs to encourage people to use N95 or KN95 masks, upgrade or replace ventilation and air filtration systems, and ensure paid sick and family medical leave for all workers, they wrote.

  • This Strange Symptom at Night Could Mean You Have Omicron, Doctors Warn

    From loss of smell and taste to shortness of breath, we're well aware of the standard symptoms of COVID. But the virus has steadily evolved from its original form, and with it, so have the symptoms it might cause. A new variant called Omicron is estimated to make up more than 95 percent of COVID infection in the U.S. right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Doctors are now warning that the signs of this version of the virus may be a little different from the

  • Why are people testing negative for COVID, and then testing positive days later?

    Kansas City is facing a COVID testing frenzy, but when should you actually take a test? Does it matter what kind of test? We found some answers.

  • Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule Questioned by Skeptical Chief Justice

    (Bloomberg) -- Chief Justice John Roberts sharply questioned the Biden administration’s multifaceted approach to boosting Covid-19 vaccinations across U.S. workplaces during arguments before the Supreme Court Friday, suggesting it should mainly be states’ responsibility.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupNumber of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a

  • Why Annexon Biosciences Stock Plummeted 34% Today

    After Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) revealed that this occurred in an otherwise encouraging study of its ANX005, a pipeline drug aimed at treating Huntington's disease, the company's shares tumbled by over 34% on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Annexon reported interim results from an ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005. The data concerned patients who completed the full 24-week course of treatment and revealed that the drug demonstrated "full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period."

  • Omicron wave may be slowing as Covid cases drop again — but over-75s still at risk

    Coronavirus cases fell for the second day in a row in Britain on Thursday, with daily figures now lower than a week ago - leading to hopes the omicron wave is slowing.

  • N95 and KN95 Masks You Can Order Online to Replace Your Cloth Face Covers

    Experts agree: It’s time for a more serious mask.

  • Abbott is working on ‘biowearables’ to measure glucose, lactate and ketones

    The devices will be able to continuously monitor your body's composition and help you take action.

  • India Medical Agency Flags Worries Over Merck Covid Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of India’s main medical research agency said there were “major safety concerns” over Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 drug that may impede its addition to the country’s viral treatment list.Even though India’s drug regulator last week approved Merck’s molnupiravir for emergency use, Balram Bhargava, the director general of the state-funded Indian Council of Medical Research, said the government has yet to decide on whether to recommend molnupiravir, even as coronavirus infection ra

  • Stakes are high as Biogen faces investors next week at JP Morgan conference

    The Cambridge drugmaker is just one of scores of Massachusetts-based biotech and health care companies that are scheduled to present at the conference.

  • Philippines' Duterte threatens unvaccinated people with arrest

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday people who have not taken COVID-19 shots will be arrested if they disobeyed stay-at-home orders as infections hit a three-month high. Daily coronavirus infections in the Philippines hit the highest since Sept. 26 at 17,220 cases on Thursday, the health ministry said, including those caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. "I am responsible for the safety and well being of every Filipino," Duterte said as he challenged those who disapprove of his directive to file a case against him.

  • The vaccine mandate mess

    The Supreme Court will soon decide if a government vaccine requirement for businesses is valid. Either way, it won't settle the issue.

  • More Than 4,000 Children Hospitalized for COVID Nationwide as Omicron Variant Rapidly Spreads

    Less than two weeks earlier, fewer than 2,000 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S.

  • How to end your sugar addiction this new year

    The average American consumes more sugar than recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

  • If you have these symptoms, you might be infected with omicron, Beaufort Co. doctor says

    As the super contagious variant sweeps across the Lowcountry, what symptoms should residents be monitoring?