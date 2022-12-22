U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,901.25
    -4.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,516.00
    -53.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,320.75
    -13.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.68
    +1.39 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.24 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0621
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.16
    -1.32 (-6.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1140
    -0.2100 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.60
    -18.89 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.26
    +2.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.31
    +34.99 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Omega Kicks off the Season with Annual Holiday Luncheon & Travel Fair

·3 min read

Rounding Out a Year of Celebrations with Our Travel Industry Partners

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega celebrated the holiday season and 50 years of fruitful partnerships in festive style at our annual Holiday Lunch & Travel Fair. The luncheon took place on December 8th at the Hilton Arlington National Landing. Among the attendees were our clients and partners Washington Gas, Hyatt, Hilton, Cambria, Stripes.com, and SAP Concur.

The festivities began with a Travel Fair, consisting of area vendors who shared gifts and information about their products and services. Omega's emcee, Joe Margraf, then recounted the story of Omega, which started as a modest storefront agency. Omega grew to become not only one of America's top corporate travel management firms but also the top women-owned business in the DC area.

Attendees enjoyed a delicious holiday-themed meal. During lunch, they were treated to classic songs for the season provided by Jennifer Cho and Jarrod Lee, talented performers from the New York Opera Society.

Further acknowledging a year of entrepreneurial perseverance, Omega presented an award to American Airlines Regional Director of Government Affairs, Tracy Montross. Montross gave a presentation on the latest developments in their industry, including the exciting new terminal at Reagan Washington National Airport. The 14-gate concourse encompasses a 230,000-square-foot space that offers passengers a much more comfortable travel experience.

As Omega's partner in educational endeavors, Junior Achievement representatives were recognized for their dedication to the area's youth. Chelsea Soneira, JA's CEO, and Amanda Meter, VP of Individual, Foundation, & Capital Partnerships were accompanied by several JA students and renowned educator Dr. Jeffrey Grant, CEO of Monument Academy Public Charter School. Both JA and Omega's CEO and President Gloria Bohan are driven by a commitment to investing in the leaders of tomorrow.

Each presenter expressed their pride in this year's many accomplishments and continued optimism about the future. For Omega, recent achievements have illustrated the company's endurance and adaptability. Currently, Omega is proudly celebrating its 50th year of success in the travel management industry.

Eager as ever to share their prosperity, Omega concluded the luncheon with generous door prizes. Per Omega's annual tradition, all four of the attending JA students received airline tickets. Selected partners received free stays at various luxury hotels, multiple American Airlines tickets for nation-wide travel as well as travel to Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, and thousands of Hyatt, Wyndham and Hilton points.

Now that 2023 is approaching, Omega is looking forward to its ongoing adventure of helping our partners safely and joyfully navigate the world.

ABOUT OMEGA WORLD TRAVEL AND FAMILY OF BRANDS:
CRUISE.COM ~ TRAVTECH ~ OMEGA M.I.C.E.

Omega World Travel is a Woman Owned travel management company, a full-service travel agency, and a leader in the internet retail travel marketplace. The largest woman-owned travel management company in the U.S., Omega designs customized travel management programs for corporate, government, and nonprofit clients. Omega's travel service offerings include its wholly-owned meeting, conference, and event management services. Omega also owns Cruise.com, one of the largest sellers of cruises online, and Travtech, a technology development company.

For additional information about Omega World Travel please visit: OmegaTravel.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omega-kicks-off-the-season-with-annual-holiday-luncheon--travel-fair-301708744.html

SOURCE Omega World Travel

Recommended Stories

  • Carnival Says 2023 Bookings Show Cruisers So Ready to Put Pandemic to Rest

    Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein said, during Wednesday’s earnings call for its fiscal fourth quarter that ended on November 30, some consumers are a bit weary about booking cruises with Covid and flu cases on the rise. But that didn’t dampen his optimism about 2023 with Carnival seeing a surge in bookings for the new year, […]

  • 11 Best Travel Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best travel stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Travel Stocks To Buy Right Now. The Travel & Tourism Economic Impact report for 2022 by the London-based World Travel & Tourism Council indicated that tourism revenue in […]

  • Southwest Airlines Considers Major Boarding Change (a Very Bad Idea)

    Southwest Airlines handles boarding very differently than any other airline does. The process is built around a mix of democracy and rewarding loyal customers. The airline does not assign seats. That's different from major rivals like Delta , JetBlue, Spirit, and United which tie seat assignments to the price of a ticket.

  • Airbnb Bans Practice You Probably Assumed Was Already Banned

    The concept of renting out your home to guests has wholly revolutionized the travel industry. The San Francisco-based company Airbnb started with one guy renting a room in his apartment to guests. The following year, Airbnb went global, providing a more private, homey alternative to staying at a hotel.

  • Why Carnival Stock Sailed Higher on Wednesday

    Carnival's still sailing through a financial storm, but investors are just happy it hasn't sunk.

  • Prominent strip club operator buys Greenwood Village food hall

    The company, which owns five gentlemen's clubs in the Denver area, has been on an acquisition spree in Colorado.

  • 4 Ways To Make Money From Vacation Rentals Even When You Don’t Own One

    Buying a vacation rental property is two dreams come true in one. You get a passive income stream and a house on the beach -- or in the mountains, the country, a trendy city or some other place worth...

  • Major Airlines Including Delta and Alaska Are Canceling Hundreds of Flights

    Celebrating the holidays can be one of the year's highlights as we crisscross the country to spend time with family and loved ones. But when things start to go wrong, what's meant to be the most wonderful time of the year can quickly devolve into a travel nightmare. Flying can be particularly sensitive to any interruptions, with most carriers usually anticipating larger crowds and busier airports. However, major airlines—including Delta and Alaska—are announcing that they're already canceling hu

  • Liz Hurley among hundreds of British Airways customers hit by IT chaos

    Liz Hurley was among hundreds of British Airways customers stranded in airports and on runways for hours as Christmas flights were hit by an IT glitch.

  • Delta planning free Wi-Fi for passengers in 2023

    Delta Air Lines Inc. plans to introduce free Wi-Fi service on its planes starting as soon as early next year, according to a media report. The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the plan, says that the carrier will begin offering the free wireless data service on a significant portion of its fleet at first and continue throughout the year. Atlanta-based Delta, which is the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, declined to comment but told the Journal that it is testing Wi-Fi infrastructure for "various offerings to select customers on select routes."

  • Carnival Beats Earnings Estimates, but Fuel and Food Costs Soar

    Carnival posts an adjusted fiscal fourth-quarter loss of 85 cents a share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

  • How to Get a Free Royal Caribbean Cruise (Really)

    In 2022 I've been on eight cruises, on Royal Caribbean, Virgin, MSC, and Celebrity without paying for any of them. You can do this, too.

  • EU court rules Airbnb must provide rental info to tax authorities

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Short-term accommodation services company Airbnb must provide information in rental contracts to tax authorities and withhold tax under a national regime, the European Union's top court ruled on Thursday. The ruling comes in response to a challenge from Airbnb to an Italian law from 2017 requiring Airbnb and other short-term rental sites to forward information from their rental contracts to tax authorities and to withhold 21% from the rental income and pay it to tax authorities. The company challenged the law in an Italian court, arguing that taxation and other requirements contravene the EU principle of the freedom to provide services across the 27-country bloc.

  • Most U.S. airlines offering travel waivers ahead of snow storm

    Travelers wouldn't have to pay any change fees or fare increases.

  • How does de-icing work? Inside United Airlines’ winter operations at its largest hub

    Snow and bitter cold can create an extra challenge for airlines and the pilots tasked with getting passengers from point A to point B. But many planes have features built-in to combat snow and ice and keep passengers safe.

  • Travel stocks: The ‘ongoing demand has some legs,’ analyst says

    Citi Research Analyst Stephen Trent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of air travel amid holiday spending and a post-pandemic environment, consumer spending, rising airfare costs, pilot shortages, travel stocks, and the outlook for the travel sector.

  • Airlines issuing waiver, rebooking flights amid upcoming winter storm

    We are just days away from the busiest travel day of the year and it comes with the potential of a major winter storm on the same day. Delays and cancellations are already on the horizon as many airlines, including United, Southwest, and Delta, are now issuing travel waivers so that passengers who are heading to impacted areas, won't also take a financial hit. Nearly 1.3 million travelers are estimated to pass through the metro airport from Christmas through New Year this holiday season. And nearly 3.5 million Michiganders are expected to travel through the next week as well. "Most airlines, especially if it's weather-related, will usually email you or text you like the day before and give you the option of changing your flight," President of Gamble America Travel Art Nittskoff said. In total, an estimated 85 million people are under a winter storm warning across 28 states from Montana to Alabama.

  • Delta adds nonstop MSP flights to Reno, Jackson Hole, Richmond and more

    Delta Air Lines Inc. added a flock of new nonstop flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) over the weekend, with a lineup that closely matches routes flown by a local rival.

  • This Brand-new Cruise Ship Has the Largest Dry Slide at Sea, a Gin Bar, and 14 Hot Tubs — and It Started Sailing Today

    MSC World Europa will sail the Middle East, mostly in the Persian Gulf, departing from Doha's brand-new cruise port.

  • Cruise Expands Robotaxi Service In Additional Cities In Record Time, CEO Says

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) owned robotaxi unit tweeted completing its first paid rides for members of the public in Phoenix and Austin. Cruise shared that it accomplished its target to enter two new markets before the end of 2022. Cruise, until now, only operated its ride-hailing service in San Francisco. Also Read: Uber And Motional Tap Las Vegas For Their Collaborative Robotaxi Debut Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt expected to expand faster in the new cities due to its San Francisco experience. Those m