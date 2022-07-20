U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.50
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,835.00
    +44.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,301.25
    +27.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,802.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.40
    -1.82 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.70
    -6.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.28
    -1.02 (-4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2160
    +0.0460 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,447.71
    +1,581.80 (+7.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.71
    +30.86 (+6.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,319.89
    +23.61 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

OMERS Private Equity announces agreement to acquire Bionic, a leading provider of essential services to UK SMEs

OMERS Administration Corporation
·4 min read
OMERS Administration Corporation
OMERS Administration Corporation

Investment will help accelerate Bionic’s growth in the UK and internationally

LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS Private Equity today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Bionic (“Bionic” or “the Company”), a leading provider of essential energy, insurance, finance and connectivity services to UK small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) from ECI Partners and its founders.

OMERS Private Equity will take a majority stake in the Company, with the management team, led by Paul Galligan, CEO of Bionic, and ECI Partners and the founders investing alongside OMERS. OMERS Private Equity will provide resources and expertise to help drive the Company’s organic growth as well as further accelerate its strategic expansion through M&A.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007, Bionic matches SME business owners with energy, insurance, connectivity, telecoms and commercial finance solutions from its platform of specially selected providers, suppliers and products. Leveraging a tech-enabled team and smart technology, the company offers end-to-end service – including comparison, switch management, customer service and renewals – that help business owners save time and money.

Jonathan Mussellwhite, Senior Managing Director and OMERS Head of European Private Equity, said: “As a leading technology-enabled services platform, Bionic’s high-quality digital-hybrid model, one that pairs smart technology with world class human service, is at the forefront of helping UK SMEs source their business essentials: energy, insurance, finance and connectivity. We are excited by the opportunity to bring OMERS track record of international and acquisitive growth to Bionic as we support Paul and the Bionic management team in the continued growth of the business.”

Paul Galligan, CEO of Bionic, said: “We are thrilled to partner with OMERS Private Equity, a deeply-experienced global investor, and to leverage the team’s expertise to further accelerate Bionic’s growth. From our very first meeting with OMERS it was clear there was a strong cultural alignment and passion for the customers we serve. We were well aware of OMERS long term commitment to its portfolio companies, and as an investor that is well-regarded for its steady buy and build approach, we look forward to the team’s support in achieving our goals for continued strategic expansion through M&A.”

James Frankish, Managing Director, OMERS Private Equity Europe, said: “Bionic’s strong track record of acting as a strategic partner to the entrepreneurs active in the UK’s SME sector speaks for itself. As active investors and managers, we have been impressed by the Company’s ability to continually broaden its portfolio of services, as well as its commitment to further enhancing its already-robust customer service standards. We are eager to get to work with this high-growth business and to leverage OMERS evergreen capital and experience with strategic acquisitions to help Bionic achieve its goal of becoming the pre-eminent European market leader serving the needs of SMEs.”

OMERS Private Equity partners with companies that are leaders in their sector, investing across industrial services, healthcare services, business services, and software. The investment in Bionic builds on the firm’s momentum in European services investments and marks its second acquisition in the UK services sector this year, following OMERS investment in Network Plus earlier this month. Bionic joins the broader OMERS Private Equity pan-European portfolio of high growth, acquisition driven companies including AMS, Trescal, International Schools Partnership and Network Plus.

The transaction is anticipated to close by Q3, subject to customary conditions.

DC Advisory is serving as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges is serving as legal counsel to OMERS Private Equity.

About OMERS Private Equity:
OMERS Private Equity manages investments globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$121 billion in net assets as at December 31, 2021, including approximately C$19.6 billion in net private equity investment asset exposure. With teams in New York, London, Toronto and Singapore, OMERS Private Equity invests across Industrials, Healthcare, Business Services and Technology, deploying an evergreen capital base to partner with strong management teams and transform good companies into industry leaders around the globe. www.omersprivateequity.com

About Bionic:
Bionic is the smart way for Britain’s SMEs to sort their business essentials. By combining smart technology with world class human service, Bionic matches SME business owners with the right business energy, insurance, connectivity and commercial finance solutions. Founded in 2007, the business now serves 150,000 small business owners.  https://bionic.co.uk/

Media Enquiries

OMERS:
Sophia Johnston
FGS Global
OMERS-UK@fgsglobal.com
+44 207 251 38 01

Olga Petrycki
opetrycki@omers.com
647 407 1637

Bionic:
Glyn Britton
Glyn.britton@bionic.co.uk


Recommended Stories

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • ‘These stocks are down but not out’: Jim Cramer says to buy the dip

    Markets have dropped sharply through the first half of this year, but the news isn’t all bad for investors. The lower share prices we've been seeing offer plenty of opportunities for investors looking to buy the dip, or get in at a discount. The trick is to find them. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, has a few ideas about this situation. In his view, the market turbulence has had the beneficial impact of sorting out the wheat from the chaff and ‘working off the exce

  • Netflix sheds 1 million users in Q2 — why one analyst says that's still 'good' news

    Netflix lost nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2 — but that's actually a net positive, according to one media analyst.

  • ASML Cuts Sales Forecast Amid Continued Testing Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV cut its revenue growth guidance in half for this year because fast-track shipping of its chip-making machines led to delayed sales recognition.Most Read from BloombergKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022S&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapSales growth this year will come in at 10%, ASML said, adding that the value of machines on a fast shipping sche

  • Johnson & Johnson beats on Q2 earnings, cuts forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down second-quarter earnings for Johnson & Johnson.

  • Tesla Q2 earnings preview: Why 2022 production target is key

    It will be make-or-break for Tesla come Wednesday after the bell, as the electric vehicle maker releases its second quarter earnings report.

  • The Fed Is Upside-Down on Inflation and That's a Big Risk

    The last time the U.S. suffered a nasty bout of inflation, in the 1980s, the economic emergency was seen as so dire the Federal Reserve, then led by Paul Volcker, jacked up interest rates by as much as three percentage points. “Unless we respond to the increase, which could be quite large in this period, we're going to have a real credibility problem,” Donald Winn, former senior official of the Federal Reserve Board, told Volcker at the Fed meeting in March 1980, according to the meeting transcript.

  • Here's How Much Money You're Losing By Going With Cash & Not Bonds

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T Looks Impressive to a T Ahead of Earnings

    AT&T has struggled and made missteps in the past but we want to be forward looking. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening of trading Thursday, so let's check out the charts to see if there can be some capital gains on top of a nice dividend. In the daily bar chart of T, below, we can see that the shares have made a large bottom pattern the past 12 months.

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Founders who ‘cannot be trusted’ and a $50 million yacht: New Three Arrows Capital bankruptcy filing sheds light on the crypto hedge fund’s epic demise

    Three Arrows Capital is “insolvent and should be wound up,” the filings say.

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will liquidate its transparency-themed ETF

    ARK said in a statement Tuesday that it will shutter its Transparency ETF at the end of July, just eight months after launching the investment vehicle.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Netflix earnings show ‘the game has changed’ for the streaming giant, analyst says

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, discusses Netflix's earnings results and what it means for the streaming industry going forward.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Outlook Still Weighs But Chip Giant NVDA Regains Key Level

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stock Popped Today

    Positive sentiment in the broader market and some analysts' comments boosted these electric vehicle stocks.