OMERS Private Equity Invests US$100 Million of Growth Capital in NovaSource Power Services

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS Private Equity, the private equity arm of OMERS, the pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, today announced that it has acquired a minority stake in NovaSource Power Services (“NovaSource” or “the Company”).



NovaSource is a global leader in solar operations and maintenance (“O&M”) services to utility, commercial, industrial, and residential customers, with over 20GW of solar assets under management. NovaSource operates a global footprint with a presence in North America, South America, EMEA, Asia, and Australia. It is the largest independent Solar O&M provider in the United States and globally.

The transaction is in partnership with NovaSource’s leadership team and Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG), which will continue as the majority equity holder of NovaSource. The proceeds from the OMERS investment will be used to finance NovaSource’s continued growth. NovaSource has recently completed the acquisition of Heliolytics to expand its capabilities, and will continue to expand internationally in the months to come.

Angus Cole, Managing Director of Clairvest, said “We are excited to welcome OMERS Private Equity as our partner and help accelerate NovaSource’s growth trajectory over the next few years. OMERS brings expertise and relationships in the industry which will complement nicely with Clairvest’s deep knowledge in the renewable energy sector. Together, we will help management build an asset of strategic significance in the solar O&M space.”

Troy Lauterbach, CEO of NovaSource said: “We welcome OMERS to the NovaSource community and are excited to see a company of such strategic significance capitalizing on the opportunity to invest for financial growth and social impact. Working together, we will build the global leader in solar and storage services and create meaningful social impact tomorrow through our actions today.”

Scott Hauser, Director, OMERS Private Equity, said: “As long term investors with deep expertise in services-based businesses, we are thrilled to partner with Troy Lauterbach and the management team at NovaSource, as well as with Clairvest, to help accelerate the Company’s growth and to support the global energy transition by maintaining the lifecycle and efficiency of critical clean energy assets like solar panels.”

The transaction builds on OMERS Private Equity’s rich history of collaborating with and supporting industry-leading, innovative companies and their management teams. OMERS has a large and growing amount of capital allocated to sustainable investments including solar, wind, and EV battery assets.

Goodmans LLP acted as legal counsel to NovaSource and Clairvest. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to OMERS Private Equity.

About OMERS Private Equity:

OMERS Private Equity manages investments globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$121 billion in net assets as of December 31, 2021, including approximately C$19.6 billion in net private equity investment asset exposure. With teams in New York, London, Toronto and Singapore, OMERS Private Equity invests across Industrials, Healthcare, Business Services and Technology, deploying an evergreen capital base to partner with strong management teams and transform good companies into industry leaders around the globe. www.omersprivateequity.com

About Clairvest

Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $3.2 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 58 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

About NovaSource Power Services:

NovaSource Power Services, a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. (“Clairvest”, TSX: CVG), headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is the world’s largest independent solar operations & maintenance (O&M) provider serving residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale power plants. As an O&M services provider for renewable energy assets, NovaSource seeks to maintain a world-class culture of safety and integrity, while developing lasting partnerships with our customers and team members. NovaSource is poised to offer even greater value in the design, maintenance, and management of our customers’ projects.

