U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.25
    -48.75 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,900.00
    -257.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,202.25
    -224.25 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.60
    -25.80 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.07
    -1.07 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    +7.70 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.40 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    -0.0260 (-1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    32.55
    +6.96 (+27.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3474
    -0.0071 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7570
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,430.44
    -2,454.31 (-6.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    759.77
    +517.09 (+213.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,374.78
    -119.35 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Omicron Variant Hit Restaurant Industry Hard; Replenishing the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Forecast to Save 1.6 Million Jobs

·3 min read

New survey from National Restaurant Association shows 900,000 jobs save with first round of RRF Funding

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association today released new survey data highlighting the devastating impact the omicron variant has had so far, and the positive impact the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) had on the industry. In a letter to Congress, the Association highlighted that the survey shows that the first round of RRF funding saved more than 900,000 jobs and helped 96% of recipients of a grant stay in business.

National Restaurant Association Logo. (PRNewsFoto/National Restaurant Association)
National Restaurant Association Logo. (PRNewsFoto/National Restaurant Association)

In addition, the survey found:

  • Nearly 50% of restaurant operators that did not receive RRF grants feel it's unlikely that they will stay in business beyond the pandemic without a grant.

  • 94% of restaurant operators that applied for an RRF grant, but did not receive funding, said a future grant would enable them to retain or hire back employees.

"This highlights how impactful RRF replenishment would be. Our own estimates indicate that replenishing the RRF would save an additional 1.6 million restaurant jobs," said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president for Public Affairs at the National Restaurant Association. "The RRF was a critical lifeline to many, but far more remain on the sidelines, desperately looking for support amidst continued economic uncertainty. The decisions you make in the coming weeks will be critical toward the future of the restaurants that are so proud to serve your communities."

The restaurant industry was hit hard by the latest surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. Forced to adapt to deteriorating consumer confidence, restaurants reduced hours/days of operation, cut seating capacity, and shutdown, pivoting to off-premises dining with the end result being lower sales volumes in 2021 than in 2019.

According to the survey, we know:

  • 88% of restaurants experienced a decline in customer demand for indoor on-premises dining in because of the omicron variant.

  • 76% of operators report that business conditions are worse now than three months ago.

  • 74% say their restaurant is less profitable now than it was before the pandemic.

"The new data show that restaurant recovery is paralyzed and nowhere near complete. The restaurant industry is at an inflection point, and we need your leadership now more than ever. Congress must act now, to replenish the RRF in the upcoming legislative package to fund the government," said Kennedy in the letter.

On, Monday, Jan. 24, 2021, at noon ET, the Association will be joined by two small business restaurant operators at a press conference to discuss how replenishing the RRF would impact their businesses and their employees. Kennedy will also be joined by Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of Research for the Association to provide the latest overview of the state of the restaurant industry. For more information about the press conference email media@restaurant.org.

Read the full letter to Congress here.

The National Restaurant Association Research Group conducted the COVID-19 Restaurant Impact Survey of 4,200 restaurant operators Jan. 16-18, 2022. Read the report of key findings here.

About the National Restaurant Association
Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.6 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter@WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omicron-variant-hit-restaurant-industry-hard-replenishing-the-restaurant-revitalization-fund-forecast-to-save-1-6-million-jobs-301466210.html

SOURCE National Restaurant Association

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Lithium Hits ‘Ludicrous Mode’ as Battery Metal Extends 400% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices are continuing their breakneck ascent in China, with surging electric-vehicle sales underpinning a fivefold gain over the past year.Most Read from BloombergFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoChinese lithium

  • Global Marketing Automation Market Report 2021-2026 - Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Anticipated to Drive the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

    DUBLIN, January 24, 2022--The "Marketing Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Fed Tightening No Longer Spells Doom in Today’s Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation hawks are about to get what they want from the Federal Reserve -- which means emerging markets are about to get what they’ve traditionally feared.Most Read from BloombergFutures Drop Amid Fed, Ukraine Risks; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueUAE Repels New Attack as Yemen’s Houthis Vow More to ComeMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoThe pro

  • How a Roth IRA Works After Retirement

    Roth IRAs offer retirees some unique advantages in terms of taxes, withdrawals, and the ability to pass along wealth to the next generation.

  • Third Sullivan Auto Group dealership in Roseville changing ownership, filings show

    Another Sullivan Auto Group dealership is apparently changing hands, this time seeing a Fresno-based automotive group taking over ownership of Roseville Chevrolet, filings in Placer County show.

  • Oil rises on elevated geopolitical risks in Europe and Middle East

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday on worries about supply disruption amid concerns about Russia-Ukraine discord and rising tensions in the Middle East, which could make an already tight market even tighter. "Oil prices are profiting from supply risks and geopolitical tensions," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. "Further escalation of the Ukraine conflict and the fraught security situation in the Middle East justify a risk premium on the oil price because the countries involved – Russia and the UAE – are important members of OPEC+."

  • Fed tries to match economic risks against market's rush to tighten

    The Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates until March, but officials' tougher language about inflation is already kicking in, with borrowing costs rising for everyone from homebuyers to the federal government and stock markets kicking off the year deep in the red. The pace of that adjustment now poses an unexpectedly urgent question for U.S. central bank officials at their latest two-day policy meeting this week: Are financial markets tightening too fast for what the Fed intends in its inflation battle, or is the Fed the one underestimating what will ultimately be needed to slow the pace of price increases https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-FED/INFLATION/zdpxoqkrkvx/index.html?

  • 3 reasons why inflation is here to stay

    High inflation levels like those seen in December’s CPI report may be here to stay, says Key Private Bank CIO George Mateyo.

  • Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Robinhood and other apps

    Even if you've never heard of a company called Plaid, they may owe you part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit settlement.

  • Shanghai mayor wants more chip production facilities to support new-energy vehicle growth

    Shanghai, home to Tesla's largest production base, wants to expand manufacturing capacity for automotive chips to support the rapid growth of smart electric vehicles (EVs). The mayor of Shanghai municipality, Gong Zheng, said after the annual session of the city's legislature on Sunday that the local government is pinning hopes on the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector to drive its economy, and that "allocating resources for increasing the capacity of automotive chips" would help that goal. "We hop

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy As The Oil Major Promises Net-Zero Emissions By 2050?

    Exxon Mobil followed other oil majors in promising to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Restaurant stocks are on the menu for investors as the pandemic’s end nears

    Omicron is ripping through the population at a shocking rate, but there’s an upside. Below, I single out five restaurant stocks to consider. Getting back to 2019 levels would add $60 billion in restaurant spending, about 10% of 2020 restaurant spending, according to Bank of America.

  • What Makes Quitting So Contagious?

    Something infectious is spreading through the workforce. Its symptoms present in a spate of two-week notices. Its transmission is visible in real time. And few bosses seem to know how to inoculate their staff against this quitagion. It catches quickly. “There’s a shock when you see multiple people leaving; it’s like, oh, is there something I’m not seeing?” said Tiff Cheng, 27, who left her job in digital marketing in July along with five of her close friends at the 40-person agency. “Is it my ti

  • Canadian Oil Companies Are Spending On Dividends Rather Than Expansion

    Canadian oil companies are enjoying a rare cash-rich moment, and they’re focused on boosting shareholder value rather than expansion as oil prices remain elevated

  • Ocean Freight Shipper Maersk Continues to Expand. The Stock Could Sail to New Highs.

    Shipping giant Maersk is expected to post the biggest annual profit ever by a Danish-listed company when it reports next month.