OMID Holdings Posts 2021 Annual Financial Report

OMID Holdings, Inc.
  OMID
OMID Holdings, Inc.
OMID Holdings, Inc.

Phillipsburg, NJ, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) posted its Unaudited Financial & Disclosure Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021.

“As detailed in financial reports, our success has become routine despite the many challenges that have widely impacted commerce since early-2020, when our reverse merger took place. OMID has continued to grow as a company in many aspects, which cannot be appreciated in the reports alone. As we wrap up our financial auditing for the prior several years in preparation for an uplist, I remain ambitious about our activities in 2022.” stated Adam Frank, the Chairman & CEO of OMID Holdings, Inc.

For regular updates and additional information about OMID Holdings, consider subscribing to the OMID Manufacturing YouTube channel via the link below.

https://youtube.com/channel/UCDPWlYiRWUVDGssFtW_3eHw

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) Florida corporation which focuses on developing and manufacturing various health and wellness products at its FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Phillipsburg, NJ. With a diverse portfolio of product types, OMID specializes in formulations which contain cannabis extracts, primarily CBD, as well as other herbal ingredients. The company’s objective is to provide quality, integrity, and value with notable consumer benefits derived from all of its finished goods. Acts 2:12.

For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Adam Frank
Phone: +1 908-386-2880
Email: info@omidholdingsinc.com


