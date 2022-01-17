U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6000
    +0.4000 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,803.39
    -1,212.82 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.89
    -23.84 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Omineca Grants Stock Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SASKATOON, SK, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca") announces the grant of 1,300,000 stock options pursuant to its stock option plan. 300,000 of the options were granted to directors and executive officers, with the balance granted to consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.20 per share and, if not exercised, expire January 13, 2027, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the stock option plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd)
Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd)

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals' flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. on the Barkerville highway. The Wingdam property includes mineral tenures totalling over 50,000 hectares (500 square km) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a diamond drill program under way exploring for potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases, the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to secure TSX Venture Exchange of the grant of options and many other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c6614.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • 1 Green Flag for Intel in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Chipzilla seems set for a turnaround this year, but there is one potential pitfall investors should be aware of.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.