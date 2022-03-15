U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,225.01
    +51.90 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,250.91
    +305.67 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,810.32
    +229.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.83
    +21.11 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.68
    -7.33 (-7.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.00
    -43.80 (-2.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1100
    -0.0300 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3068
    +0.0065 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1310
    -0.0510 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,033.20
    -46.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.89
    +5.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.24
    -38.23 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Omni Bridgeway launches US Judgment Enforcement business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IMMFF

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Omni Bridgeway (formerly known in the US as Bentham IMF) is pleased to announce the launch of its US Judgment Enforcement business.

Omni Bridgeway launches Judgment Enforcement business in the U.S.
Omni Bridgeway launches Judgment Enforcement business in the U.S.

Team includes Jeff Newton (of Kobre & Kim and Paul Weiss in NY) and Gabe Bluestone of Bluestone, P.C. (Washington D.C.)

Omni Bridgeway, the most experienced multi-disciplinary foreign judgment enforcement provider in the world, launches its Judgment Enforcement services business in the US with three key appointments and further expansion pending, building on the company's 35-plus year track record in global enforcement.

We are delighted to welcome Hannah van Roessel as Senior Investment Manager, Director Enforcement - US in New York. Since 2013, Hannah has served as Director Enforcement & EMEA, Senior Legal Counsel in the Amsterdam office of Omni Bridgeway's litigation and global enforcement funding business, with a notable record of managing active enforcement cases and securing recoveries in contested settings. Hannah brings significant hands-on experience with the cross-border recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards on the basis of the New York Convention in a large number of jurisdictions, especially against sovereigns and semi-sovereigns.

Jeff Newton joins Hannah in Omni Bridgeway's New York office as Investment Manager and Legal Counsel responsible for expanding the company's US judgment enforcement initiatives. Jeff was a litigator at Kobre & Kim LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP where he represented parties in a wide range of complex commercial cases across financial fraud, crypto, defaulted debt, technology, environmental, pharma, insurance, and reinsurance matters. He has represented clients on the plaintiff and defense side in civil and class action lawsuits and helped recover assets internationally.

Rounding out the team responsible for advancing the company's US enforcement business is Gabe Bluestone, who also joins the team as Investment Manager and Legal Counsel in New York. Gabe was previously a Shareholder and litigator at Bluestone, P.C., a leading asset recovery law firm with offices in Washington D.C. and New York, where he also maintained a robust business litigation practice. While in private practice, Gabe represented a global roster of clients in commercial disputes and in enforcing judgments, often seeking injunction-predicated relief, striking down fraudulent conveyances, and unravelling fraudulent corporate schemes.

Andrew Saker, Managing Director & CEO and Chief Strategy Officer – US notes "Omni Bridgeway's global leadership in judgment enforcement is unparalleled in terms of the results we deliver clients.

We are excited to officially launch our enforcement business in the US with the arrivals of Hannah, Jeff, and Gabe. Our dedicated US team will serve as an on-the-ground resource for clients in devising, managing, and executing cross border enforcement strategies, working closely with colleagues in North America, and researchers and asset tracers worldwide."

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in litigation financing and managing legal risk, with expertise in civil and common law legal and recovery systems. With international operations based in 20 locations, Omni Bridgeway offers dispute finance from case inception through to post-judgment enforcement and recovery.

Omni Bridgeway is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:OBL) and includes dispute funders formerly known as IMF Bentham Limited, Bentham IMF and ROLAND ProzessFinanz, and a joint venture with IFC (Part of the World Bank). For more information visit www.omnibridgeway.com

CONTACT:

Lindsay Hamilton | Global Chief Marketing Officer | +1 646 357 3529 | lhamilton@omnibridgeway.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omni-bridgeway-launches-us-judgment-enforcement-business-301502475.html

SOURCE Omni Bridgeway

Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Will Teladoc Ever Top $200 Again?

    The pandemic gave Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) a big boost. Teladoc has fallen 78% from its peak of $249 back in August of 2020. In fact, today it's trading lower than Wall Street's most pessimistic share price forecast.

  • RLX Technology Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

    Shareholders in RLX Technology Inc. ( NYSE:RLX ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 49% to US$1.22 in the week...

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Inflation Is a Problem. Today’s PPI Just Confirms It.

    The producer-price index is the last inflation reading before the Federal Reserve announces its rate decision on Wednesday.