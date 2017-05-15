Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2017 / Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (TSX-V: OML and OTCQX: OLNCF), a world recognized aerospace and military contractor with the core mission of utilizing advanced material science for mission critical applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, June 6th at 11:30 AM PDT / 2:30 PM EDT. David Grant, Founder and CEO of Omni-Lite, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

The Company's Investor and Corporate Presentations can be found on the Omni-Lite website at www.omni-lite.com.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is a world recognized research and development Company with the core mission of utilizing material science for mission critical applications. The Company's specialized, precision components are produced utilizing computer-controlled hot and cold forging systems that are networked to provide an optimal environment for engineering enhancements, leading to maximum production efficiencies. These capabilities provide financial benefits such as high industry gross and net margins, and significant cash flow and EBITDA ratios, which allow the Company to execute an ambitious growth strategy. One of the Company's key growth catalysts is the recent development of a specialized process for the production of aerospace titanium components.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

