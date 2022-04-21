U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

Omni Logistics Expands North American Operations with Three New Facilities

·2 min read

Omni's new cross-dock, warehouse and office facilities are strategically located near transportation gateways to better serve the needs of its fast-growing customer base

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics, a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announces the official openings of three new facilities located in San Francisco, CA; Philadelphia, PA; and Phoenix, AZ, bringing Omni's total number of facilities to over 100 worldwide.

Omni Logistics (PRNewsfoto/Omni Logistics)
Omni Logistics (PRNewsfoto/Omni Logistics)

"Omni is committed to investing in infrastructure that will facilitate the flow of our customers' shipments," said JJ Schickel, chief executive officer, Omni Logistics. "Our new facilities answer the pressing need in the marketplace for strategically located warehouse and cross-dock spaces and will serve as gateways to major domestic and international transportation hubs."

Details on Omni Logistics' new locations include:

  • San Francisco, CA (33300 Dowe Avenue, Buildings. A and B, Union City, CA 94587): Strategically located near the San Francisco International Airport as well as the Port of San Francisco, this new 190,000 square feet warehouse and cross-dock facility adjoins Omni's existing 190,000 square-foot San Francisco facility, which was originally opened in 2018. Now with a total footprint of nearly 400,000 square feet, the facility offers comprehensive logistics services and specializes in import and export, ocean import, foreign, distribution and offshore services, and is ISO 9001:2015 and IATA certified.

  • Philadelphia, PA (970 Harding Highway, Suite 200, Carneys Point, NJ 08069): In close proximity to the Philadelphia International Airport and all major freeways, this new, highly secure 150,000 square foot warehouse and cross-dock facility is both TSA and OSHA certified. This facility specializes in white glove services, including large-scale data centers and laboratory relocation, and value-added warehousing and distribution.

  • Phoenix, AZ (950 W. Elliot Road, Suite 212, Tempe, AZ 85284): This 9,000 square foot facility consists of office space for Omni Logistics' Southwestern U.S. operations.

About Omni Logistics
Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion-dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in more than 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of nearly 7,000 customers. In addition to providing traditional freight services, Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

Media
Nick Fryer, FINN Partners for Omni Logistics
nick.fryer@finnpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omni-logistics-expands-north-american-operations-with-three-new-facilities-301530167.html

SOURCE Omni Logistics

