OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

The analysts covering OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the seven analysts covering OmniAb, is for revenues of US$32m in 2024, which would reflect a sizeable 50% reduction in OmniAb's sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.56 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$47m and US$0.49 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$9.75, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 50% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 38% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.0% per year. It's pretty clear that OmniAb's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on OmniAb after the downgrade.

Story continues

