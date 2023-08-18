OmniAb President Acquires 2.0% More Stock

Potential OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Matthew Foehr, recently bought US$247k worth of stock, paying US$5.48 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Check out our latest analysis for OmniAb

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OmniAb

Notably, that recent purchase by President Matthew Foehr was not the only time they bought OmniAb shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$3.40 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$5.85. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months OmniAb insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OmniAb is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of OmniAb

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. OmniAb insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 4.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OmniAb Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest OmniAb insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that OmniAb has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

Story continues

Of course OmniAb may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.