Omnichain Platform ZetaChain Integrates into the Web3 Credential Data Network Galxe and Launches an NFT Campaign for Interoperable Connectivity

Zetachain
·2 min read
Zetachain
Zetachain

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based omnichain smart contract platform ZetaChain (ZETA) announced the partnership with the leading Web3 credential data network, Galxe (previously Project Galaxy)! With over 5 million active users, Galxe is at the forefront of on-chain credentialing with an incredibly intuitive plug-and-play dashboard.

ZetaChain is a protocol-agnostic Layer-1 omnichain smart contract platform that supports generic omnichain smart contracts that connect all blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, BNB ( BSC), and even non-smart contract blockchains such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin without using bridges or wrapped tokens. More than 200,000 users have joined ZetaChain native asset cross-chain swap on its recent-launched testnet ZetaLabs to date.

With over 5 million active users, Galxe is the leading web3 data credential network that provides the infrastructure for community members to curate digital credentials and contributes data to the network. Contributors can curate different types of on-chain and off-chain credentials. Credential data can be used for building user experiences, marketing, advertising campaigns, validating work, and many other use cases.

The Glaxe-ZetaChain integration will unlock new cross-chain use cases for ecosystem partners building on Glaxe’s network, such as omnichain NFTs, DAOs, Gamefi, native cross-chain payment omnichain, and much more.

Mission Bring ZETA Home is a campaign designed to help users explore the power of omnichain functionality while earning NFTs and ZETA Points along the way. Users will experience ZetaChain’s native value transfer — with no bridging, wrapping, or locking of assets — to achieve any-to-any token/chain trades. Over the next few months, mission operations will reveal on a rolling basis. Full campaign details here.

ZetaChain and Galxe teams will be hosting a side event together during SF Blockchain Week on November 4th, 2022, where attendees can connect with others in the Web3 space to learn more about this campaign. Register here.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Teigi Lee : press -at- zetachain.com Anne Well : press -at- galxe.com


