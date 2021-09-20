U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,341.75
    -80.00 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,769.00
    -693.00 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,061.25
    -264.75 (-1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,169.30
    -59.00 (-2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.11
    -1.86 (-2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.50
    +9.10 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3110
    -0.0590 (-4.31%)
     

  • Vix

    26.39
    +7.70 (+41.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    -0.0080 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5370
    -0.3580 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,741.13
    -4,508.06 (-9.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.88
    -164.65 (-13.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,831.37
    -132.27 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Omnicom Agrees to Acquire antoni

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has agreed to acquire antoni, a Berlin-based, digitally-native advertising agency.

antoni is one of the most innovative and creative advertising agencies in Europe. Since its launch in 2015 with its founding client, Mercedes-Benz, antoni has grown to more than 170 people and expanded its services to leading brands such as Vodafone, bett1.de, Kärcher and Katjes. antoni was born with data and digital capabilities at its core and since its formation has recruited and developed talent that utilizes new technologies and platforms for all its marketing programs.

antoni was founded by André Kemper, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, and Tonio Kröger, Managing Director and CEO, who have demonstrated their ability to effectively adapt their services to evolving and rapidly changing consumer and client demands. Tonio and André will continue to serve in their current roles following the closing of the transaction.

"We have been courted by a few international groups over the years, but we chose a partnership with Omnicom because it is a group which truly respects entrepreneurship and creativity. I have a long-standing history with Omnicom and together we will co-create and implement a successful and effective international expansion," commented Kröger.

"I've known Tonio for years and I'm glad to welcome him back to the Omnicom family," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "antoni's creative leadership and depth of talent will significantly strengthen our capabilities in Europe and around the globe."

antoni made the leap from being a true start-up to becoming one of the most innovative and compelling creative agencies in an unprecedented short period of time. Its pool of brilliant international talent is highly respected and envied across the industry. During its tenure servicing Mercedes, antoni has contributed to it becoming one of the ten most valuable brands globally and the leading luxury car brand.

antoni will also have a leading role as Omnicom partners with Mercedes-Benz to co-create 'Team X' - a tailormade and data-driven global agency solution, spanning expertise across the entire spectrum of Mercedes' Communications and Marketing activities and aiming to shape the future of Mercedes' Global Brand Communications.

"antoni is a true gem – characterized by the most inspiring team I've ever had the pleasure to work with. I love this team and its character. In Omnicom, we have found a partner that will truly preserve and build upon this unique character," said Kemper.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to finalization of a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions.

About antoni
antoni is one of the most innovative and creative advertising agencies in Europe. Born into the digital age, the agency was founded in 2015 by André Kemper and Tonio Kröger in Berlin-Mitte exclusively for Mercedes-Benz and since has transformed the iconic automaker's creative messaging, style and tonality. Today it has grown to more than 170 people and expanded its services to well-known brands as Vodafone, bett1.de, Kärcher and Katjes and delivers award-winning and transformative solutions that constantly push convention.

About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-agrees-to-acquire-antoni-301380298.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Lesli Linka Glatter Elected President of Directors Guild of America

    Lesli Linka Glatter, a veteran TV director of shows such as “Homeland” and “Mad Men,” was elected president of the Directors Guild of America on Saturday night. Glatter will succeed Thomas Schlamme, the “West Wing” veteran who stepped down after two terms. She becomes the second woman ever to serve as president, following Martha Coolidge, […]

  • Transurban’s $8.1 Billion Sydney Tolls Deal

    Sep.19 -- Scott Charlton, chief executive officer at Transurban Group, one of the world’s largest toll-road operators, discusses the company’s venture with three other partners taking full control of a network of Sydney’s roads and tunnels, traffic growth in Australia and expanding the business globally. He speaks exclusively to Haidi Stroud-Watts on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • CULT Food Science Appoints Cell Biologist Ian Smith, Ph.D. to Advisory Board

    CULT Food Science Corp. (the "Company" or "CULT"), an innovative investment platform with an exclusive focus on clean, lab-grown food that is advancing the development of novel technologies to provide a sustainable, environmental, and ethical solution to the global factory farming crisis, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ian Smith, Ph.D. to be one of the founding members of the Company's strategic advisory board ("Advisory Board"). Dr. Smith is an accomplished scientist with a 20-yea

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • ETF Weekender: Millions Face Tax Threat. Invesco and State Street Mull Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the ETF Weekender, your round-up of the biggest and most interesting stories from one of hottest corners of global markets.In this week’s edition: A new proposal threatens the tax advantage that helped fuel the U.S. ETF industry, two asset managers mull a mega-merger, and passive vehicles lose ground in the stock market. These are the stories you need to read.Tax Threat to MillionsWhat happened: The chair of the Senate Finance Committee has put forward a plan that would

  • BA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times

    "We do not see the necessity to do a rights issue and are not considering it," Gallego told the newspaper https://bit.ly/3Cphn3L adding that the company was talking through "different options" with banks. Gallego noted that the group had high debts but also had strong liquidity of 10.2 billion euros, Times reported. Earlier this month, British airline easyJet Plc opted to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders to recover from the pandemic and declined a takeover approach from Wizz Air.

  • Oil falls to $74 on risk-averse mood, U.S. Gulf output

    Oil dropped more than $1 a barrel to around $74 on Monday as rising risk aversion weighed on stock markets and boosted the U.S. dollar, while more U.S. Gulf oil output came back online in the wake of two hurricanes. The U.S. dollar, seen as a safe haven, rose as worries about Chinese property developer Evergrande's solvency spooked equity markets and investors braced for the Federal Reserve to take another step towards tapering this week. "Far East stock markets and the strong dollar are affecting oil," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • Buy the dip shopping? Four growth stocks that are bucking a down market

    Snowflake, Airbnb and a two more growth stocks are standing out above the crowd of names getting pummeled lately by nervous investors, says our call of the day.

  • Analysts Upgraded Bank Of America, MGM, DoorDash And Cisco This Week

    Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with executives and customers and interact with companies in other ways. Amid another busy week of trading, here’s the latest analyst ratings and updates for

  • U.K. Energy Firms Locked In Emergency Talks With Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy companies and the U.K. government will hold a third day of crisis talks as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to put more suppliers out of business and squeeze consumers.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned Sunday that with suppliers under pressure, the government has a plan to put a special administrator in place in the event of companies’ failure. He’s convened a discussion with the energy industry on Monday to chart a path forward. The meeting comes afte

  • U.S Dollar Propels High On Strong Retail Data

    The dollar index surged by 0.6% for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-August.

  • Brookfield Makes $7 Billion Bid for Australian Power Company

    (Bloomberg) -- AusNet Services Ltd., which owns Australian power transmission and distribution assets, will enter takeover talks after Brookfield Asset Management Inc. made an approach valuing the company at about A$9.6 billion ($7 billion).Melbourne-based AusNet, which serves about 1.5 million customers in southeastern Victoria state, has contacted its two largest holders, Singapore Power International Pte and State Grid Corp. of China, the company said Monday in a statement. AusNet shares surg

  • Analysis: Why the Fed might welcome a bond market tantrum

    A bond market tantrum that drives up yields can be a fearsome prospect for central banks but the U.S. Federal Reserve might just welcome a sell-off that lifts Treasury yields towards levels that better reflect the robust state of the economy. Persistently low yields are a feature of bond markets across the developed world, with central banks mostly in no hurry to raise interest rates and a global savings glut that keeps debt securities in constant demand. Even with growth tipped to surpass 6% this year and a "taper" in sight for the Fed's bond-buying programme at the end of this year, 10-year yields are still stuck at just above 1.3%..

  • Bond Sales Wake From Slumber as Fed Talk Jolts Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market bond sales are springing back to life before this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, as renewed speculation over imminent tapering prompts borrowers to raise money while it’s still cheap.The past week shattered a summer lull for dollar- and euro-denominated debt, bringing $36 billion of issuance from governments and companies after the previous 10 weeks saw only $90 billion raised. Sales from Indonesia, Turkey, Chile, Serbia and Hungary were all met with robust invest

  • Searchlight Capital, British Columbia to Invest in Adams Outdoor

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. have agreed to invest in Adams Outdoor Advertising.Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in a statement provided to Bloomberg News. The Lansing, Michigan-based company will be valued at more than $1 billion, including debt, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because it was private.Searchlight declined to comment on the valuation, while representatives for Adams a

  • CVS invites candidates to text to start application process as it seeks 25,000 workers

    CVS Health Corp. will be hosting a national hiring event on September 24 in which the pharmacy retailer will seek 25,000 retail and clinical hires, including nurses and pharmacists. CVS is preparing for the coming demand for flu shots, COVID boosters and ongoing demand for COVID vaccines. CVS has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines. The pharmacy retailer invites candidates to start the virtual hiring process by texting "CVS" to the company's mobile job application feature or goin

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • How Do I Calculate How Much Home Equity I Have?

    Find out how to calculate the equity in your home, your home equity percentage, and the loan-to-value (LTV) based on the current market price.