Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Potentially Undervalued?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$96.75 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$87.04. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Omnicom Group's current trading price of US$95.15 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Omnicom Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Omnicom Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Omnicom Group is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $135.38, but it is currently trading at US$95.15 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Omnicom Group’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Omnicom Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 13% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Omnicom Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since OMC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OMC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OMC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Omnicom Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Omnicom Group has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Omnicom Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

