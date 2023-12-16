Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc.'s (NYSE:OMC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.70 per share on 12th of January. This means that the annual payment will be 3.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Omnicom Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Omnicom Group's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 21.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Omnicom Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.60 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See Omnicom Group's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Omnicom Group has been growing its earnings per share at 6.4% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Omnicom Group is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Omnicom Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

