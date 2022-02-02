U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

Omnicom Health Group Acquires Propeller

Addition of digitally-native specialty agency further deepens omnichannel capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Health Group, the largest healthcare marketing and communications group in the world, and part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), today announced it has acquired Propeller, a digitally-focused omnichannel engagement marketing agency that specializes in healthcare.

Founded in 2006 by President Charles Flax, Propeller has evolved from a digital video start-up to a fast-growing omnichannel strategy, content and delivery agency. Across its offerings, Propeller embraces and mobilizes data to deliver meaningful results for its clients. Flax and the leadership team at Propeller will continue to serve in their current roles.

"We've known and admired Propeller's great work through several clients we share in the areas of major pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotechnology," said Joshua Prince, CEO of the Professional Group for Omnicom Health Group. "We're excited to welcome their talented staff of 'Propellers' to OHG. Charlie and his leadership team bring deep digital marketing expertise and solutions that will now be available to all our clients."

"Propeller is 100% digitally native," said Flax. "We're agile, fast and driven by data. We're also purely focused on healthcare and have earned the trust of our pharma, device and biotech clients—especially as they migrate to omnichannel. Our unbelievably talented team will have many more opportunities to grow as part of OHG, and they can help us continue to evolve our offerings."

Propeller's already strong data capabilities will be further reinforced with resources from Omni Health—OHG's powerful healthcare-centric data platform. "We can expand Propeller's reach through collaboration with our network of award-winning agencies, and in partnership with our industry-leading media group," said Prince. "We see significant potential for growth with Propeller under Charlie's ongoing leadership."

Added Flax, "We were looking for a partner that would be aligned with our core values and entrepreneurial spirit. I love OHG's commitment to 'Independent-minded' agency brands, and how they're 'Brilliantly Connected' at the center. I'm thrilled to be part of Omnicom Health Group and look forward to growing together."

The acquisition of Propeller follow's OHG's acquisition of Archbow in 2021 and is in line with the group's strategy to continue to invest in areas of rapid growth.

ABOUT OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP
Omnicom Health Group (www.omnicomhealthgroup.com) is a global collective of communications companies with more than 4,500 dedicated healthcare communications specialists. It provides marketing services to the health and life-science industries and is powered by Omni Health, the first and only end-to-end data platform designed for the specific requirements of healthcare clients. Organized around four customer groups—healthcare professionals, patients, payers, and medical, evidence and regulatory stakeholders—Omnicom Health Group serves more than 100 clients worldwide through a combination of specialized agencies, customized client solutions, and collaborations with other Omnicom network agencies. Omnicom Health Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc.

ABOUT PROPELLER
Propeller (www.propellercommunicates.com) is a digitally-focused marketing agency that specializes in omnichannel communications to healthcare professionals. Using a unique, data-driven, 360-degree marketing approach, Propeller aligns Strategy, Content, and Execution across every customer experience to "influence the influential" and help pharmaceutical, biotech, and device manufacturers achieve stronger commercial results.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.
Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-health-group-acquires-propeller-301474007.html

SOURCE Omnicom Health Group

